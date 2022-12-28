Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60E launched: Price, specifications

Redmi on Tuesday launched three new phones in the K-series. There is a high-end K60 Pro, a base model K60, and a trimmed-down model called K60E. The Redmi K60 Pro packs the best specifications and similarly costs the most. The standard model Redmi K60 and the trimmed-down Redmi K60E are slightly less powerful than the K60 Pro and, thus, cost less. You get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor on the K60 Pro, making it one of the most powerful phones on the market right now. Also Read - Redmi K60 series launch scheduled for December 27: Check details

The launch of the new Redmi K60 series phones took place in China, which is the brand's home market. But Redmi is expected to introduce at least two, if not all three, phones to other markets, including India. The brand, however, has not confirmed any plans right now to launch these phones into other markets yet.

Redmi K60 price and specifications

The Redmi K60 is the base model in the series. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an embedded fingerprint sensor. Powering the phone is an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the back of the phone, you get a 60-megapixel main sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone runs MIUI 14-based Android 13 out of the box. It is fuelled by a 5500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging. The Redmi K60 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,800). It comes in Black, White, Cyan, and Blue colours.

Redmi K60 Pro price and specifications

The top-end Redmi K60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is the latest Qualcomm processor that will power flagship phones of 2023. The Redmi K60 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. There is up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the phone. The triple-camera setup on the back of the Redmi K60 Pro includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor with OIS and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You get a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The phone runs MIUI 14, based on Android 13. There is a 5000mAh battery on the Redmi K60 Pro with support for 120W fast wired charging and 30W fast wireless charging. The price of the Redmi K60 Pro starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,300).

Redmi K60E price and specifications

The least powerful phone in the lineup is the Redmi K60E. It comes with a 6.67-inch Samsung OLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering it is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the phone is a 5500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Redmi K60E starts at CNY 2,199, which is roughly Rs 26,200.