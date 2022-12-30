comscore Redmi K60 is expected to launch as Poco F5 Pro in India: Report
News

Redmi K60 might launch outside China as POCO F5 Pro: Report

Mobiles

The POCO F4 GT, which was launched in a few markets, arrived in China as the Redmi K50 Gaming.

Highlights

  • Redmi K60 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an embedded fingerprint sensor.
  • Redmi K60 is launched at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,800) in China.
  • Powering the phone is an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
redmi k60 (1)

Redmi K60

Redmi recently launched its Redmi K60 series which includes Redmi K60, Redmi K60e and Redmi K60 Pro in China. The company has not announced any launch date for the series in India yet. A rumour suggests that Redmi K60 will be launched as a rebranded Poco F5 Pro. For the unversed, launched as Poco F4, Redmi K40s was launched in other markets earlier this year. Additionally, the POCO F4 GT, which was launched in a few markets, arrived in China as the Redmi K50 Gaming. Also Read - January 2023 launches: Poco C50, Redmi Note 12 series, iQOO 11 series, and more

As per the tipster Kacper Skrzypek, Redmi K60e will be exclusive to China for a while. He hinted that the Poco F5 Pro will be the rebranded version of the Redmi K60. Also Read - Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60E launched: Price, specifications

Redmi K60 price and specifications

The Redmi K60 is the base model in the series. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an embedded fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with 1400 nits of peak brightness. Powering the phone is an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back of the phone, you get a 60-megapixel main sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone runs MIUI 14-based Android 13 out of the box. It is fuelled by a 5500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi K60 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,800). It comes in Black, White, Cyan, and Blue colours.

The price of the Redmi K60 Pro starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,300). The Redmi K60E starts at CNY 2,199, which is roughly Rs 26,200.

For the unversed, Redmi Note 12 series is set to debut in India on January 5.

  Published Date: December 30, 2022 9:55 AM IST
