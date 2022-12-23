comscore Redmi K60 series to launch on December 27: Check specs, price range
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi K60 Series Launch Scheduled For December 27 Check Details
News

Redmi K60 series launch scheduled for December 27: Check details

Mobiles

Redmi has confirmed the release date of the Redmi K60 series. The series will likely have three phones, the top-of-the-line K60 Pro will likely come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Highlights

  • Redmi will launch the K60 series later this month in China.
  • The series will comprise three phones including K60, K60 Pro, and K60e.
  • The Redmi K60 could launch as Poco F5 next year in global markets.
Redmi K60

Redmi has confirmed the release date of its much-awaited smartphone series. The Redmi K60 series will come with at least three models – Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60e – all boasting a new design. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 and more: Top smartphone launches to look out for

The series will be powered by a mix of Snapdragon and MediaTek SoC and will start in the mid-premium segment. Rumors suggest that the Redmi K60 may launch in India later next year as Poco F5. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G might cost you around Rs 24,999 in India

Redmi K60 series launch date

The Redmi K60 series will launch on December 27 at 7 PM (4:40 PM India time) local time in China. The teaser poster shared by the brand gives us the first look at the Redmi K60’s back design. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

This time around, the K60 lineup appears to have a simple design, albeit with a carbon fiber-like finish on the back. The device has triple cameras on the back with OIS support, as per the poster. It also has a pill-shaped LED flash next to the third camera lens.

It will come with features such as an IR blaster and likely a stereo speaker setup. All three K60 models could come with a similar design.

Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60e specifications

Previously, the Redmi K60 series was rumored to come with a high refresh rate display having an upgraded resolution. The K60 and K60 Pro are said to come with a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display, whereas, the K60e will come with an FHD+ panel. The screen on the K60 Pro will be curved from the sides.

Under the hood, the Redmi K60 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, whereas, the K60e is expected to have the Dimensity 8200 SoC. Currently, it is unclear whether the K60 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The trio will likely come with a triple camera system with the K60 having a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

There will be battery upgrades in the K lineup this year. The K60 will pack a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired. There are unclear details about the battery and fast charging of the other models. Some of the models are expected to come with wireless charging as well.

Redmi K60 series price range

The Redmi K60 series will be placed in the mid-premium segment. The vanilla Redmi K60 is expected to launch in India later next year as Poco F5.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2022 7:28 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: Gaming is certainly better here
Reviews
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: Gaming is certainly better here
Google moves NCLAT against CCI's Rs 1,338 crore fine over abusing Android market

News

Google moves NCLAT against CCI's Rs 1,338 crore fine over abusing Android market

Samsung rolls out Android 13 update Galaxy M, Galaxy F series smartphones

Mobiles

Samsung rolls out Android 13 update Galaxy M, Galaxy F series smartphones

Jio introduces Rs 2023 New Year plan in India: Check details

Telecom

Jio introduces Rs 2023 New Year plan in India: Check details

Netflix partners with Nike Training Club to bring fitness videos for all subscribers

News

Netflix partners with Nike Training Club to bring fitness videos for all subscribers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Proxy brand promotions by social media influencers may soon be fined in India

Asus launches two new small PCs in India, prices start at Rs 34,790

Google moves NCLAT against CCI's Rs 1,338 crore fine over abusing Android market

Motorola Moto E13 leaked renders show its full look, launch soon

Samsung rolls out Android 13 update Galaxy M, Galaxy F series smartphones

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?