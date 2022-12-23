Redmi has confirmed the release date of its much-awaited smartphone series. The Redmi K60 series will come with at least three models – Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60e – all boasting a new design. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 and more: Top smartphone launches to look out for

The series will be powered by a mix of Snapdragon and MediaTek SoC and will start in the mid-premium segment. Rumors suggest that the Redmi K60 may launch in India later next year as Poco F5.

Redmi K60 series launch date

The Redmi K60 series will launch on December 27 at 7 PM (4:40 PM India time) local time in China. The teaser poster shared by the brand gives us the first look at the Redmi K60’s back design. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

This time around, the K60 lineup appears to have a simple design, albeit with a carbon fiber-like finish on the back. The device has triple cameras on the back with OIS support, as per the poster. It also has a pill-shaped LED flash next to the third camera lens.

It will come with features such as an IR blaster and likely a stereo speaker setup. All three K60 models could come with a similar design.

Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60e specifications

Previously, the Redmi K60 series was rumored to come with a high refresh rate display having an upgraded resolution. The K60 and K60 Pro are said to come with a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display, whereas, the K60e will come with an FHD+ panel. The screen on the K60 Pro will be curved from the sides.

Under the hood, the Redmi K60 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, whereas, the K60e is expected to have the Dimensity 8200 SoC. Currently, it is unclear whether the K60 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The trio will likely come with a triple camera system with the K60 having a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

There will be battery upgrades in the K lineup this year. The K60 will pack a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired. There are unclear details about the battery and fast charging of the other models. Some of the models are expected to come with wireless charging as well.

Redmi K60 series price range

The Redmi K60 series will be placed in the mid-premium segment. The vanilla Redmi K60 is expected to launch in India later next year as Poco F5.