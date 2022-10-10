Apple launched its first-ever dynamic island feature in its iPhone 14 Pro models this year. It is just a matter of time before Android smartphone makers will introduce somewhat similar in their devices. The first one to do it seems to be Xiaomi with its upcoming Redmi K60 series. A Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed a few details about the smartphone series including the dynamic island feature. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

Redmi K60 series expected specifications, features

According to the tipster, since this series goes easy on the pocket, the Redmi K60 series might not come with high-end features like support for an IP rating. The much-popular Dynamic Island-like feature is also expected in this coming series, likely to be in the high-end model. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launched with 200MP cameras, 120W fast charging, and more

The smartphone models might come with Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. The high-end is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is based on TSMC’s 4nm process. The chipset is likely said to bring improvements as compared to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 25,000: OnePlus Nord CE 2, Galaxy M53 and more

In terms of battery, it is expected to come with two charging speed options: 67W wired and 30W wireless charging support and 120W wired and 30W wireless charging.

The report further reveals that the high-end model of the series will come with a 2K display panel. In terms of the camera, it is expected to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It might also feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and come with support for fast-charging technology.

For the unversed, Redmi recently launched Redmi K50i in India at a starting price of Rs 25,999. This was after three years that the company launched a K-series handset in India. It is now available at a discounted rate on Amazon during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale. It is selling at Rs 24,999 and buyers can avail of an Amazon coupon worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase. Additionally, they can also get an instant discount of Rs 3000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.