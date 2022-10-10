comscore Redmi K60 series might introduce the iPhone 14 Pro-like dynamic island feature
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi K60 Series Tipped To Come With A Dynamic Island Like Feature
News

Redmi K60 series tipped to come with a Dynamic Island-like feature

Mobiles

Redmi K60 series is expected to come with two charging speed options: 67W wired and 30W wireless charging support and 120W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Redmi-K50i

Redmi K50i

Apple launched its first-ever dynamic island feature in its iPhone 14 Pro models this year. It is just a matter of time before Android smartphone makers will introduce somewhat similar in their devices. The first one to do it seems to be Xiaomi with its upcoming Redmi K60 series. A Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed a few details about the smartphone series including the dynamic island feature. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

Redmi K60 series expected specifications, features

According to the tipster, since this series goes easy on the pocket, the Redmi K60 series might not come with high-end features like support for an IP rating. The much-popular Dynamic Island-like feature is also expected in this coming series, likely to be in the high-end model. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launched with 200MP cameras, 120W fast charging, and more

The smartphone models might come with Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. The high-end is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is based on TSMC’s 4nm process. The chipset is likely said to bring improvements as compared to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 25,000: OnePlus Nord CE 2, Galaxy M53 and more

In terms of battery, it is expected to come with two charging speed options: 67W wired and 30W wireless charging support and 120W wired and 30W wireless charging.

The report further reveals that the high-end model of the series will come with a 2K display panel. In terms of the camera, it is expected to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It might also feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and come with support for fast-charging technology.

For the unversed, Redmi recently launched Redmi K50i in India at a starting price of Rs 25,999. This was after three years that the company launched a K-series handset in India. It is now available at a discounted rate on Amazon during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale. It is selling at Rs 24,999 and buyers can avail of an Amazon coupon worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase. Additionally, they can also get an instant discount of Rs 3000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 4:01 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp starts rolling out subscription plan to select users
Apps
WhatsApp starts rolling out subscription plan to select users
Valorant's Indian agent showed off again in two new trailers

Gaming

Valorant's Indian agent showed off again in two new trailers

iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

Mobiles

iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

Apple might introduce a notch in the iPhone SE 4

Mobiles

Apple might introduce a notch in the iPhone SE 4

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition India restock details announced

Gaming

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition India restock details announced

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MS Dhoni-backed firm launches 'Made in India' drone called Droni

WhatsApp starts rolling out subscription plan to select users

iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition India restock details announced

WhatsApp group chat is getting an increased limit of 1,024 people

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price
WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More

News

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More
Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details

News

Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details