Redmi K60 series to reportedly feature 2K display, 50MP camera: All you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker Redmi is planning to release the next-gen K60 series phones soon and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series may launch in two chipset variants just like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. According to noted tipster Digital Chat Station, the series will adopt the Dimensity/Snapdragon dual platform strategy and both the chipsets will be based on TSMC’s 4nm process. Also Read - Redmi K50i is finally out: Check out its photos, specs, and features

The tipster also revealed that the K60 series will feature a flexible 2K screen with a center-punched hole for the selfie camera. In terms of optics, it is said to have a 50MP main camera sensor. The series may also feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Redmi K50i 5G first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker is also said to be working on two smartphones, dubbed Redmi K50S and Redmi K50S Pro and they are expected to launch in August. As per report, the two devices are rumored to be equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Soc. Also Read - Redmi K50i launched with Dimensity 8100 chip and Dolby Vision display, takes on Nothing Phone (1)

The smartphone maker recently launched its new mid-ranger Redmi K50i with the Dimensity 8100 chipset, which can deliver performance equivalent to Snapdragon 870 in the Indian market. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FullHD+ FFS display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The three cameras of the Redmi K50i include a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The camera app has several features, such as Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Movie frame, Vlog, and Clone. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole on the display.

Inside the Redmi K50i is a 5080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. There is a 25W USP PD charging on the phone. Redmi’s new K50i can endure water splashes as it comes with IP53 certification.

Redmi says the base K50i can be purchased for as low as Rs 20,999 with all the offers clubbed. The Redmi K50i comes in Phantom Blue, Quick Silver and Stealth Black colours. The first sale of the phone begins July 23, which is when the Amazon Prime Day sales begins.