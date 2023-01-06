comscore Redmi hints the India price range of the Redmi K60 series: Check details
News

Redmi K60 series will launch above Rs 30,000 in India, hints Redmi

Mobiles

Redmi will soon launch the Redmi K60 series in India. The company itself has now confirmed the device to launch above Rs 30,000.

Highlights

  • Redmi K60 will launch above Rs 30,000 in India.
  • Redmi K60 will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
  • Redmi K60 will feature a 2K AMOLED panel.
Redmi K60 series

Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi launched the Redmi K60 series earlier this month in China. The series is expected to arrive in India soon but no details for the same were known. Also Read - Redmi K60 might launch outside China as POCO F5 Pro: Report

Now, at the recent Redmi Note 12 series launch, the company hinted the price segment of the upcoming Redmi K60 series. The series will be pricier than the Redmi K50i that launched last year. Also Read - January 2023 launches: Poco C50, Redmi Note 12 series, iQOO 11 series, and more

Redmi K60 series price in India

Redmi at its Note 12 series launch hinted that all the Redmi K series phones will be priced above Rs 30,000. This hints that the upcoming Redmi K60 series will cost slightly more, priced above Rs 30,000. Also Read - Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60E launched: Price, specifications

Now, that may sound premium for Redmi K-series fans, however, it has all the reasons to be priced above that range. The major reason is the chipset, the Redmi K60 and K60 Pro in the lineup are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc. The Redmi K60E, which was launched alongside the two models in China, has Dimensity 8200.

It is unclear which models will make it to the Indian market but the Redmi K60, at least, is expected to release here in the country.

Redmi K60 series specifications

The vanilla Redmi K60 features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. It has HDR10+ support and 1400 nits of peak brightness.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with a base 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies. The rear camera is capable of shooting 8K videos at 24 FPS.

The handset also comes with an upgraded battery. It packs a 5,500mAh cell with 67W fast charging support and 30W wireless charging support.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2023 12:11 PM IST
