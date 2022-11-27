Xiaomi is rumoured to launch Xiaomi 13 series in China soon, along with this, there are rumours that the Redmi K60 series will also debut soon. Tipster Kacper Skrzypek has revealed that the Redmi K60 series will include Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E models. He further revealed the storage, codenames, chipsets and specifications. The smartphone series is expected to launch in December. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals here

According to the tweet by the tipster, the three Redmi K60 series phones, vanilla K60, the K60 Pro, and the K60E are codenamed as "Socrates", "Mondrian", and "Rembrandt" respectively. Additionally, they are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and MediaTek chipset respectively. The Redmi K60E is likely to come with Dimensity 9200 or Dimensity 8200 processor.

Xiaomi will release at least 3 devices in Redmi K60 series: K60, K60 Pro, and K60E. K60, codename socrates, uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. K60 Pro, mondrian, uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (don't ask why), and K60E, rembrandt, will use MediaTek CPU (IDK which yet, maybe Dimensity 9200?) — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 25, 2022

Redmi K60 series expected specifications

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Redmi K60 is likely to feature a 6.67-inch display that offers 2K resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM. It is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, Redmi K60 might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor that supports Optical Image Stabilisation Support, an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro sensor. As for selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

For the unversed, Xiaomi is likely to launch Xiaomi 13 in India soon as the smartphone was spotted on the BIS website.

For its specifications, the Xiaomi 13 series is rumoured to pack Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Qualcomm is expected to launch the processor later today, and by launching its next flagship within this year, Xiaomi may trying to become the first brand to offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered phone. Last year too, Xiaomi wanted to do the same, but Motorola beat it. The Xiaomi 13 is also likely to come with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. It may use a 50-megapixel camera system on the back and bring MIUI 14 out of the box.