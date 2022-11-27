comscore Redmi K60 series tipped to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: More details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi K60 Specifications Battery Price Ahead Of Launch
News

Redmi K60 series leak reveal chipset, storage and more details

Mobiles

Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi K60 series in China in the coming one month.

Highlights

  • Redmi K60 series is likely to include Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E.
  • Redmi K60 might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor.
  • Vanilla K60, the K60 Pro, and the K60E are codenamed as “Socrates”, “Mondrian”, and “Rembrandt” respectively.
Redmi-K50i-11

Redmi K50i

Xiaomi is rumoured to launch Xiaomi 13 series in China soon, along with this, there are rumours that the Redmi K60 series will also debut soon. Tipster Kacper Skrzypek has revealed that the Redmi K60 series will include Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E models. He further revealed the storage, codenames, chipsets and specifications. The smartphone series is expected to launch in December. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals here

According to the tweet by the tipster, the three Redmi K60 series phones, vanilla K60, the K60 Pro, and the K60E are codenamed as “Socrates”, “Mondrian”, and “Rembrandt” respectively. Additionally, they are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and MediaTek chipset respectively. The Redmi K60E is likely to come with Dimensity 9200 or Dimensity 8200 processor. Also Read - Xiaomi India reportedly misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments: Report

Redmi K60 series expected specifications

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Redmi K60 is likely to feature a 6.67-inch display that offers 2K resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM. It is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, Redmi K60 might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor that supports Optical Image Stabilisation Support, an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro sensor. As for selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

For the unversed, Xiaomi is likely to launch Xiaomi 13 in India soon as the smartphone was spotted on the BIS website.

For its specifications, the Xiaomi 13 series is rumoured to pack Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Qualcomm is expected to launch the processor later today, and by launching its next flagship within this year, Xiaomi may trying to become the first brand to offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered phone. Last year too, Xiaomi wanted to do the same, but Motorola beat it. The Xiaomi 13 is also likely to come with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. It may use a 50-megapixel camera system on the back and bring MIUI 14 out of the box.

  • Published Date: November 27, 2022 10:21 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G India pricing officially teased online
Mobiles
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G India pricing officially teased online
WhatsApp brings contact cards for Windows Beta: Report

Apps

WhatsApp brings contact cards for Windows Beta: Report

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar

Entertainment

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar

Twitter head might make an alternative smartphone to iphone, Android phones

News

Twitter head might make an alternative smartphone to iphone, Android phones

Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

News

Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter head might make an alternative smartphone to iphone, Android phones

Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

The Witcher 3 Next Gen: Top 6 upgrades it will offer

The Witcher 3 Next Gen: Top 6 upgrades it will offer

In Brazil, iPhone seizing is new punishment for not including in-box charger

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Video

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year