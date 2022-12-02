Redmi is expected to launch its new affordable smartphone series Redmi K-series which will include Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and a new Redmi K60E. As spotted by MySmartPrice, Redmi K60E has appeared on benchmarking site called Geekbench with model number Xiaomi 22127RK46C. Also Read - Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

Redmi K60E expected specifications

As per the Geekbench listing, Redmi K60E has scored 961 points in single core test and 3123 in multi core test. It also reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box, unlike major phones that run on Android 13. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series with MIUI 14 to launch on December 1: Check specs

The listing suggests that the Redmi K60E will offer up to 12GB RAM. It is likely to be offered in an 8GB RAM option as well. In terms of processor, it is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset that is clocked at 3.19GHz (peak). Also Read - Redmi K60 series leak reveal chipset, storage and more details

As per a previous report, the three Redmi K60 series phones, vanilla K60, the K60 Pro, and the K60E are codenamed as “Socrates”, “Mondrian”, and “Rembrandt” respectively. Additionally, they are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and MediaTek chipset respectively. The Redmi K60E is likely to come with Dimensity 9200 or Dimensity 8200 processor.

A report at 91Mobiles hint that it might come powered by Snapdragon 8 series. The smartphone is likely to come with support for 5G connectivity. As for the other specifications, Redmi K60E might come with an AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with support for 67W fast charging. For photography, the handset might house a triple rear camera setup.

Redmi K60 is likely to feature a 6.67-inch display that offers 2K resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM. It is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, Redmi K60 might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor that supports Optical Image Stabilisation Support, an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro sensor. As for selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16MP front-facing camera.