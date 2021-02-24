Redmi Note 10 with AMOLED display in India possible, hints latest leak

The new Redmi Note 10 series is coming on March 4 and ahead of the launch, a bunch of leaks are popping up across the internet. There’s no concrete information on any of the rumoured Redmi Note phones but today’s leak reveals an important bit that Xiaomi fans have long demanded – an AMOLED display. Yes, a photo of the Redmi Note 10 retail box suggests Xiaomi is making the move to an AMOLED display this year. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be the first to feature Samsung 50MP GN2 sensor

BGR India cannot verify the authenticity of the leak but it seems believable, given that the launch is just days away. The leak comes from tipster Abhishek Yadav, showing a box of a Redmi Note 10 in a gradient of green. The box mentions a Full HD AMOLED display as part of the specifications along with a confirmation of the 48-megapixel main camera. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to get Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

Redmi Note 10 leak hints at AMOLED display

Xiaomi previously posted a Twitter poll asking people to vote between an AMOLED display and a 120Hz LCD display. The company deleted the post soon after 90 percent of voters chose AMOLED over the LCD option. It now seems that Xiaomi is bringing an AMOLED display to the vanilla Redmi Note 10 this year, even though doubts of cloud lay over the Redmi Note 10 Pro’s choice of display. Also Read - Redmi K40 new details emerge: Geekbench scores, battery capacity and “Damascus knife” edition

The leak also gives us a preview of the Redmi Note 10’s rear design. Xiaomi is bringing some Mi 10T Pro design elements to its Redmi Note series, especially with the camera hump’s design. While the basic layout of the rear is similar to that of the Redmi 9 Power, the quad-camera system is surely arranged cleverly. We can’t seem to figure out the construction of the rear, although a plastic unibody construction seems like an obvious choice after last year’s Redmi Note 9.

The 48-megapixel main camera hints at a retention of the same cameras from the Redmi Note 9. Hence, we could expect to see a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel filler cameras.

Despite the presence of an AMOLED display, there are substantial bezels present on the front. The punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sits in the center. The fingerprint sensor is going to sit on the power key; no in-display solution for the Redmi Note 10 series. Unlike the discontinued and controversial Mi A3, it is nice to see Xiaomi opting for a Full HD AMOLED display instead of a 720p display.

Will the presence of an AMOLED display interest you in upgrading to the Redmi Note 10?