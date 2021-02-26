Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is all set to launch in the global market on March 4. Under the smartphone series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to launch the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. It will succeed the Redmi Note 9 series, which went official last year. In 2020 too, the smartphone manufacturer introduced three models under the Redmi Note 9 series including the Redmi Note 9, the Note 9 Pro, and the Note 9 Pro Max. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 series officially launched: Here's all you need to know

Ahead of the official release, Xiaomi has revealed many details about the upcoming Redmi Note series, starting from cameras to chipset and more. Let’s take a look at everything that has been confirmed about the Redmi Note 10 series. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 at Rs 11,999: A look at its competition in the budget smartphone segment

Redmi Note 10: 5 confirmed details

– Camera: The company has officially revealed the Redmi Note 10 camera details. The brand on Thursday confirmed via a tweet that the Redmi Note 10 series will come packed with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera setup. Other camera details haven’t been revealed yet but rumours suggest that the smartphone series will include quad rear cameras and a single sensor on the front. It is suggested that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will pack the 108-megapixel sensor while the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro could include 48-megapixel and 64-megapixel primary image sensor.

– Processor: Xiaomi has confirmed that all phones launching under the Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The name of the processor hasn’t been revealed yet. Rumours suggest that the smartphone series could come with Snapdragon 700 series chipsets.

– Design: Xiaomi’s India VP Manu Kumar Jain has revealed the retail box of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series. The box shows the overall design of the smartphone. The phone appears in peach colour with quad rear cameras and a punch-hole display in the middle. There could be other colour options coming as well.

As promised here’s the first exclusive look of the all-new #RedmiNote10 series! 🤩#RedmiNote: India’s most-loved Smartphone series! Starting from 1st to now the 10th gen., it’s been a #10on10 journey. 🙏 Love #108MP 📸. RT if you too love this #MadeInIndia phone. I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/fdkRhle0Ka — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 26, 2021

– Amazon availability: The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will be available on Amazon.in once it goes official in the country on March 4. The smartphones will be available on mi.com and other retail outlets across the country.

– Made in India: Similar to all other smartphones from the Chinese phone company, the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series will also be made in India.