Redmi Note 10 Lite arrives in India as the rebranded Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi Note 10 Lite in India. The smartphone has become a part of the Redmi Note 10 series that consists of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Note 10 Pro Max, the Note 10T 5G, and the Note 10S. Also Read - Best Phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in October 2021: Redmi 9 Activ, Realme Narzo 50i, and more

The smartphone comes with 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip, and more. From the looks of it, it appears like a rebranded version of last year’s Redmi Note 9 Pro. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in pics: Looks like Mi 11 Lite with more power

Redmi Note 10 Lite price, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite comes with the same centre-placed rectangular camera hump and a punch-hole screen. The display spans 6.67-inch and comes with a Full HD+ screen resolution and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launch set for today: Specs, price in India, watch livestream, more

It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chip. The device comes in three RAM/Storage variants: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

The device is home to four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

The new Redmi Note 10 phone is also backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, much like the Note 9 Pro. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, an IR Blaster, USB Type-C port, a 3,5mm audio jack, and more.

All this is similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro details. Sadly, there are no changes, except for the name to look forward to. Even the colour options remain the same. You can choose from four options: Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

The Redmi Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB/64GB), Rs 15,999 (4GB/128GB), and Rs 16,999 (6GB/128GB). It will be available to buy via Mi.com and Amazon India, starting October 3.

Interested buyers can get up to 10 per cent instant discount on the SBI credit card and even on the HDFC Bank cards.