Redmi Note 10 Lite is in the works, tipped to launch in India very soon

Redmi Note 10 series already includes many smartphone models and the company is now working to bring another smartphone dubbed the Redmi Note 10 Lite. While the company is yet to confirm the Redmi Note 10 Lite, the smartphone appears on IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity). Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime confirmed, India launch set for September 3: Expected price, specifications and more

The Redmi Note 10 Lite was recently spotted in MIUI code by a reliable leaker Kacper Skrzypek. The Redmi phone now appears on the IMEI database, which hints at the imminent launch of the Note 10 Lite. The IMEI listing reveals that the phone will come with model number 2019106A1I. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime new teaser released, hints at imminent India launch once again

A Redmi phone with 2019106A1I model number was previously certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which hints at the imminent launch. Some reports circulating on the internet suggest that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Lite and the global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro have the same “curtana” codename. This hints that the Redmi Note 10 Lite could be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. For now, no other details have been revealed about the Redmi Note 10 Lite yet. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime set to launch in India soon, company releases official teaser

Redmi 10 Prime is coming to India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is currently gearing up to launch the Redmi 10 Prime in India on September 3. The smartphone will succeed the last year’s Redmi 10 series. The company recently launched the Redmi 10 in the global market and then same model is expected to hit the Indian market very soon.

The global version of the Redmi 10 offers a Redmi Note 10-like design and powerful set to specifications. In terms of specifications, the Redmi 10 comes packed with a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90hz refresh rate.

The Redmi 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

On the camera front, the Redmi 10 includes a quad rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. It includes an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support in the box.