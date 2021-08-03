comscore Redmi Note 10T new variant launched with Snapdragon 480, four cameras: Check specs, price
Redmi Note 10T new variant launched with Snapdragon 480, four cameras: Check specs, price

Redmi Note 10 JE has been launched with the same design as the Redmi Note 10T with some difference in terms of specifications. Check full specs, price and more.

Redmi Note 10 JE

Image: Redmi

Redmi has launched a new variant of the Redmi Note 10 in Japan dubbed the Redmi Note 10 JE. This model is a slightly tweaked version of the original Redmi Note 10T, which launched in India earlier last month. The new smartphone has been exclusively launched for the Japan market. Also Read - Upcoming phone launches to expect in August 2021: Redmi 10, iQOO 8, Realme GT, Samsung Galaxy A52s, more

The Redmi Note 10 JE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC instead of MediaTek SoC that powers the original Redmi Note 10T. Besides some of the specifications, the design of the Redmi Note 10 JE is similar to the original Redmi Note 10 5G. The new variant includes a centrally placed hole-punch cutout, triple rear camera setup on the rear, and more. Also Read - MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know

Redmi Note 10 JE price

The Redmi Note 10 JE comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed the pricing of the device yet. Also Read - RedmiBook 15 with 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor to launch on August 3: Everything you need to know

Since the specifications, design and other features of the Note 10 JE are almost at par with the original Redmi Note 10T, we can expect the same for the price as well. As per the pricing, the Redmi Note 10T 5G base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at Rs 13,999. The top-end model of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 15,999.

The newly launched Redmi Note 10 JE comes in two colours including Chrome Silver and Graphite Grey. The phone will go on sale starting August 13 in Japan.

Redmi Note 10 JE specifications

Redmi Note 10 JE comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels and 90Hz adaptive sync refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card by up to 1TB.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi phone features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 10 JE is backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, among others.

  Published Date: August 3, 2021 8:55 AM IST
  Updated Date: August 3, 2021 9:05 AM IST

