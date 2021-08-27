comscore Redmi Note 10, Poco M3 prices increase again by Rs 500 for base models
Redmi Note 10, Poco M3 prices increase again by Rs 500 for base versions

Xiaomi and Poco have increased the prices of the Redmi Note 10 and Poco M3 by Rs 500 for their entry-level variants. Here are all details.

Poco M3

Silent price increases are a lot common these days, especially with Xiaomi. After nudging the price of the Redmi Note 10 north several times, the company has once again repeated its action. Xiaomi is now asking Rs 500 more for the base version of the handset, which has led to an overall price hike of Rs 2,000 over the price. And, sibling Poco isn’t behind. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in pics: Closer look at the most advanced Mi Band

The “mad and rad” sibling of Redmi has also increased the price on the Poco M3 by Rs 500. Instead of limiting the bump to the base version, Poco has also applied the same for the mid-tier variant. The base version of the Poco M3 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage now costs Rs 10,999 whereas the mid-tier variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 11,999. Also Read - Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag

Xiaomi, Poco increase prices again

Both the companies have not stated any concrete reasons for the price increase, although rumours hint at the chip shortage being one of the primary reasons. The Poco M3 runs on the Snapdragon 662 whereas the Redmi Note 10 relies on the Snapdragon 678. An older report at GizmoChina suggested that Xiaomi stopped production of the Redmi Note 10 in Indonesia owing to chip shortage. Also Read - Deal of the day: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 108MP camera gets up to Rs 2,500 discount

Poco M3

With the latest price adjustment, the Redmi Note 10’s base variant now creeps closer to that of the Redmi Note 10S. The 4GB variant now costs Rs 13,999 while the 6GB variant still costs Rs 15,499. The Redmi Note 10S starts at Rs 14,999 for the base version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. For those who can stretch their budget slightly, the Redmi Note 10S makes for a better choice.

The Redmi Note 10S gets a faster MediaTek Helio G95 chip, a better 64-megapixel main camera, and a slightly tweaked design. At its launch, the Redmi Note 10S made no sense given the aggressive pricing of the Redmi Note 10 Pro’s base version being closer to the former’s. However, that’s not the case anymore, as the Redmi Note 10 Pro now starts at Rs 17,999 instead of the previous Rs 15,999 base price.

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi discontinued the base variants of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Both phones now come standard with 128GB storage and only differ in the RAM capacity.

  Published Date: August 27, 2021 9:17 PM IST

