A slew of smartphones is expected to launch in India next month. These include Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series, Poco M3, and Realme X7 series. Further, Samsung Galaxy A52 is also expected to make a debut in India in February. Of the smartphones, Poco M3 and Realme X7 series has already been unveiled in China, revealing most specifications and features, though we will need to wait for an official launch to know the India price. The Redmi Note 10 series will succeed the Redmi Note 9 series, which was launched in China last year. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India launch soon, confirms company

We take a look at the smartphones expected to launch in India in February:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro will launch in India in February, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles. Further according to the report, smartphones will be priced aggressively in India. Both the smartphones were spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) certification site in India, suggesting the devices will come in 4G and 5G variants.

As for specifications, both Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro are said to sport an LCD display with a single punch-hole. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC while the Pro variant will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.

Poco M3

Poco M3, which was launched in global markets in November last year, is expected to launch in India in February. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Indian variant of Poco M3 has already received TUV Rheinland certification. Notably, Poco has already confirmed that Poco M3 will be unveiled in Indonesia on January 21, 2021. Though Sharma revealed that the phone will be announced in India in February, he did not give a specific date as of now.

Poco M3 comes with a starting price of $149, which is around Rs 11,000 on conversion. The price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. Among key features of Poco M3 are Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

Satu hari lagi nih menuju kedatangan The New Entry Level Killer, #POCOM3!! Pastiin lo nonton launchingnya! Tentunya, harga resmi dan jadwal penjualan pertama POCO M3 bakal kita umumin di akhir acara!bookmark halaman peluncurannya di sini: https://t.co/VsjQxMcddw#EntryLevelKiller pic.twitter.com/um6Yrr0gdA — POCO Indonesia (@POCO_ID) January 20, 2021

Poco M3 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost $169, which translates to approximately Rs 12,500. Poco M3 gets a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on top, and it runs Google’s Android 11 with MIUI launcher on top. The smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixels primary sensor, a 2-megapixels macro lens and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. The front camera is 8-megapixels.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro

Realme has confirmed it is fearing up to unveil its new X-series smartphone in India, hinting at Realme X7. Though the company has not made a launch date official, the phones are expected next month as Reakme X7 Pro 5G was spotted on the company’s India website last month.

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro were announced in China last year in September. The mid-range smartphones support 5G connectivity as well. Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 1000+ processor, respectively.

Are you future ready? RT if you are Xcited. #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/hg7be8A8yy — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 18, 2021

Both Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro come with similar specifications except for a few changes like display and battery size among others. The price for Realme X7 starts at RMB 1,799 in China, which is around Rs 19,290 on conversion. As for Realme X7 Pro, the base storage model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at RMB 2,199 (roughly Rs 23,580). The India prices are expected to remain similar.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 will succeed the Galaxy A51, which is one of the best-selling mid-range smartphones globally in 2020. The Galaxy A52 was recently spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, which revealed key specifications. Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with model number SM-A525F and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

Further, rumors suggest that Samsung Galaxy A52 will be available in 4G and5G variants. It will come with 8GB of RAM, though there could be a 6GB RAM variant as well. The design is expected to remain similar to its predecessor including an Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G renders by OnLeaks (via Voice) reveal a 6.5-inch hole-punch display with slim bezels and a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone will sport a 64-megapixels quad rear camera setup. The smartphone is expected to be priced at $499, which roughly translates to Rs 36,800.