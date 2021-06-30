Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G latest update adds virtual RAM expansion of 2GB

It was obvious to see other brands follow suit after Vivo debuted its virtual RAM technology on its X60 series flagships. The 3GB of extra RAM from the storage space promises better multitasking on your device. It is also cheaper for brands to not add anything extra in hardware and just allot some space from the storage. A few weeks later, it is Xiaomi who has started to roll out the feature on the Redmi Note 10 series. Also Read - Mi Notebook Pro X to be Xiaomi's most expensive laptop yet, launch tomorrow

Specifically, it is the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that is getting the virtual RAM technology as part of a new update. Xiaomi is calling it memory expansion and will require manual activation from the user. Unlike Vivo and its BBK siblings, Xiaomi is only offering a modest 2GB expansion. The company is yet to announce any plans for releasing the feature on other Xiaomi phones. Also Read - Mi 12 Ultra to be a massive upgrade, can pack 200MP camera, Snapdragon 895 SoC

Virtual RAM on Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Does the virtual RAM tech work in real life? On the Vivo X60 Pro, we could never overload the actual 8GB RAM, given that the battery-saving algorithms on these phones kill old apps in the background. However, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has a base version with 6GB RAM only and an expansion of 2GB RAM could come in handy when you decide to game on it. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT 5G, Redmi 10, more

It is expected that Xiaomi eventually brings the Virtual RAM technology to its global models. Phones like the Redmi Note 10 and Poco M3 Pro 5G base versions could use this feature to improve performance under extreme workloads.

As for the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, it is only available in the Chinese market and Xiaomi is yet to detail plans on its global availability. This one is the most powerful version of the Redmi Note series that the company has ever sold. Some of the headline features on this phone include a Dimensity 1100 chip, a 120Hz 6.6-inch LCD display, UFS 3.1 storage, 5000mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

In India, you only get the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max from the Pro lineup. Both these phones rely on the Snapdragon 732G chip and offer a 120Hz AMOLED display. The Max shines with its 108-megapixel main rear camera, as we saw in our review.