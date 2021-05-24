Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G looks like Mi 10 Ultra in latest renders

Xiaomi will soon launch the Redmi Note 10 5G series in China and ahead of the launch, there’s a lot of discussion going on. Leaked renders have showcased a familiar design that we have earlier seen on the Mi 10 series last year, which was said to represent the Note 10 Ultra 5G. However, a recent listing on JD suggests it was the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Also Read - Top Xiaomi smartphones to consider at every price point: Redmi Note 10S, Mi 11X, and more

The listing reveals the same rectangular design that previous renders have shown online. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a rectangular camera hump with further rectangular chrome inserts around the main camera. The phone also appears to feature a periscope zoom camera arrangement, although Xiaomi hasn't confirmed anything on that front.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G specs leaked ahead of launch

The rest of the rear wears a similar design pattern earlier seen on the Mi 11 Signature Edition. The front has the same conventional design we have seen on most 2021 smartphones, i.e., an edge-to-edge display with a camera cutout in the center and slim bezels. The overall design wears resemblance with the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G variant that sells in India.

However, the specifications aren’t as ambitious as the 4G variant, at least on paper. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is said to ditch the 120Hz AMOLED display in favour of a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a variable refresh rate maxing out at 120Hz. It will support 240Hz touch sampling rate and have DCI-P3 colour gamut support. Xiaomi says the display can dip its brightness to 1 nit to aid nighttime reading.

The rear cameras are said to consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, with the other cameras still not detailed. It won’t be surprising to see Xiaomi carrying over the same camera setup as the 4G versions that sell globally.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G series will come with support for Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and an X-linear motor. All the Note 10 models will also get the Razer mechanical keyboard app along with the RGB lighting. Other miscellaneous features on the Redmi Note 10 5G series include UFS 3.1 storage, 90 fps gaming, and a quadruple cooling system.

Moreover, rumours have it that Xiaomi will introduce the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip in the Pro model. The Dimensity 900 offers comparable performance to the Snapdragon 765G, with the former edging out in terms of CPU and GPU performances.