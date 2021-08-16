Xiaomi has discontinued the 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India. Both these Redmi smartphones were launched in India earlier this year. The discontinuation of the Redmi phones was first reported by GizmoChina. Also Read - Mi Band 6 launching on August 26: Xiaomi says it shipped 7 million fitness bands in India till date

The 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has been discontinued in the country and looks like it is a permanent one. Both these models have now been removed from the official Xiaomi India website as well as partner platforms. Also Read - Redmi 10 is launching soon: Confirmed design and specs, expected features, price and launch date

As per the pricing, the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro was available at Rs 15,999 while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India was set at Rs 18,999. Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max come in three colour options including Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze. Also Read - Redmi 10 is coming with 50MP quad rear cameras, 90hz screen refresh rate

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer continues to sell the other two variants of these Redmi smartphones including 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. These models are listed on Xiaomi’s official website as well as on partner platforms.

As per the pricing, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage comes at Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes packed with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120HZ refresh rate, screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a centered punch-hole. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes packed with a 5020mah battery with support for 33W fast charging support in the box.

On the camera front, the Redmi smartphone comes packed with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel telemacro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.