Redmi Note 10 series India launch in February 2021 leaked

For the last few years, Xiaomi has repeatedly launched two Note series devices within a year. 2020 was an exception where the company only came up with the Redmi Note 9 series throughout the year. For those wondering about the Redmi Note 10 series, Xiaomi could be coming up with these phones soon. In fact, if the leaks are to be believed, the Redmi Note 10 series could launch in February 2021.

In a report from 91Mobiles, popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared information regarding the Redmi Note 10 series' availability in India. Xiaomi India could be launching the phones in February 2021 and may go for aggressive pricing to cater to the masses. There will be a Redmi Note 10 and a Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G variant initially. There's also mention of the color variants of the Note devices. Agarwal also hints at variants of the Mi 11 series device, although nothing regarding the launch date has been shared yet.

Redmi Note 10 series variants leaked

Similar to last year, there will be multiple phones in the Note series this time. A standard Redmi Note 10 is confirmed for India along with the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G variant. Weirdly, there's no mention of a successor to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Is Xiaomi ditching the Max variant after just one outing? We have to wait for that answer.

Both these phones will be launching sometime in February 2021. The standard Redmi Note 10 comes in gray, white and green colors. For the Pro variant, there’s some hint about the colors. Agarwal adds that the pricing could be highly aggressive to counter the competition from Realme and Samsung.

Previous certification listings confirmed some of the specifications on the Note 10 Pro. The phone is said to come in both 4G and 5G variants. Redmi could be using a 6.67-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a Snapdragon 732G chipset. Some of the other speculated specifications include a 64-megapixel main rear camera, 5050mAh battery, and Android 11-based MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Mi 11 series coming soon

Xiaomi is also bringing the Mi 11 series to India over the coming months. However, there’s no assurance on the launch date yet. The flagship Mi 11 with the Snapdragon 888 chipset is coming and so is the rumored mid-range Mi 11 Lite. Agarwal has managed to leak the variants of these phones along with the colors.

The Mi 11 will come in two variants. There’s a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the top-end variant will get 256GB storage. The Mi 11 will come in two colors only – gray and blue. It seems that Xiaomi India won’t bring the leather variants of these phones to India that launched in China earlier.

The Mi 11 Lite, on the other hand, will come in three storage variants. There’s a base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s another mid-tier variant with 128GB storage as well as 6GB RAM. The top-end variant will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. One could buy the Mi 11 Lite in Pink, Black, and Blue variants.