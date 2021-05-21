Redmi Note 10 Ultra briefly listed with a price of around Rs 20,000, specs and design revealed

Redmi Note 10 series already include several models globally. These models include the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 10 5G and the Redmi Note 10S. A new report now reveals that Redmi is working on an Ultra model as well, dubbed the Redmi Note 10 Ultra. This Redmi smartphone is tipped to launch sooner than expected. Also Read - Best smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate display around Rs 20,000

As per the new report, the alleged Redmi Note 10 Ultra has been listed on the official Xiaomi China website but only for a short period of time. The listing that has now been removed revealed not just the specifications but also the price.

Redmi Note 10 Ultra price

As per the listing, the Redmi Note 10 Ultra will be priced at RMB 1799, which roughly translates to Rs 20,500. This price is said to for the base model.

The listing stated that the phone will be available in three variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The website listing also suggests that the Redmi phone will come in blue colour option, we expect the phone to come in more options as well.

Redmi Note 10 Ultra specs

As far as the specifications are concerned, the alleged Redmi Note 10 Ultra is listed with promising specifications. The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast-charging support. The listing further reveals that the Redmi Note 20 Ultra will brings 5G to the masses.

The design of the alleged Redmi Note 10 Ultra looks promising. The phone is seen with quad cameras at the back fitted inside rectangular camera module with striped pattern design on the rear panel.

As the phone was listed on the China website, it is likely that it will arrive in the home country first, followed by other markets. For now, there are no reports on when or whether the Redmi Note 10 Ultra will arrive in India.