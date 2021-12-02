Redmi Note 10S was first launched earlier this year. The company now brings a high-end version coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This model of the smartphone will be available for purchase from tomorrow, December 3 on mi.com, Amazon India website, and other offline stores around the country. Also Read - Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

Besides the RAM and storage, most of the key specifications of the Redmi Note 10S remain the same as other models. The phone comes in two variants – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499, respectively. Both these models are available for purchase on mi.com and Amazon India website. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The new model of the Redmi Note 10S includes 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes packed with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with support for a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. Also Read - Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

To vote for other categories, click here

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. The phone is packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

Some of the other features of the Redmi Note 10S include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, dual speakers, a quad rear camera system, and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. On the rear panel, the phone includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi India recently launched the Note 11T, which succeeds the Redmi Note 10T. The smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. This pricing is for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Other models of the phone include — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. These models come at Rs 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively, for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage models.