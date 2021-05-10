comscore Redmi Note 10S debut in India: Launch timeline, expected price, specs, and more
Redmi Note 10S launch in India: The new Redmi Note series phone will mark its debut in the country on May 13, the handset will be available on Amazon India.

Redmi Note 10S RAM and storage options

Redmi Note 10S, the affordable smartphone from the Redmi Note 10 lineup will be showcased in India on May 13. Given the current COVID-19 scenario, the Chinese brand following other brands’ footsteps will hold an online-only event this week. Notably, a dedicated page for the Redmi Note 10S has already gone live on the e-retail platform Amazon India. Here’s the launch timeline, expected price, and specifications of the new Redmi Note 10 series phone. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S listed on Amazon India: It’s a tweaked version of Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S: Launch timeline, expected price

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 10S will be launched in India on May 13 via a virtual event. The company last week taking on Twitter announced that the phone launch will kick-off at 12 PM at the event will be live stream on their official YouTube channel. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

As for the pricing, reports predict that the new Redmi Note 10S could be priced in Rs 20,000 sub-bracket in India. The smartphone was launched in the global market for a price of $229 (around Rs 16,800) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model. The handset will be available for purchase on the e-commerce site Amazon India. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 10 series leak: RAM, storage, colours and more revealed

Redmi Note 10S: Features, specifications

Notably, the Redmi Note 10S made its global appearance this March. While specifications of the device are already known, fans seem to be waiting to get a better glimpse of its latest OS version MIUI 12.5 which the company teased the Redmi Note 10S phone to be coming with the latest software.

Talking about the features, the Redmi Note 10S looks identical to the Redmi Note 10. The phone comes with a tall form factor with a rectangular-shaped camera module implemented on the top left of the rear panel. Upfront, it has a tiny punch-hole cutout to assist the front camera.

As for the specs, the Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top for protection. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Underneath the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G95 processor that promises a lag-free gaming experience with the enhanced features. The chipset is paired with three storage configurations- 6GB RAM/64GB, 6GB RAM/128GB, and 8GB RAM/128GB onboard storage. Whether Redmi brings all three variants to India that remains to be seen.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone offers a 13-megapixel camera. In terms of software, the phone will run Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 OS. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  Published Date: May 10, 2021 5:56 PM IST

