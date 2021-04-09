Redmi Note 10s could launch in India soon as the Indian variant of the smartphone has received Bluetooth SIG certification. To recall, the Redmi Note 10s made its debut globally alongside the Redmi Note 10 5G earlier this year in March. Now, it looks like the Redmi Note 10s could make its way into the Indian market soon.

Redmi Note 10s was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification (via tipster Mukul Sharma) site with model number M2101K7BI. Among key specifications of the Redmi Note 10s are a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, Android 11 OS, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and an AMOLED display.

Redmi Note 10s specifications

Redmi Note 10s gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone sports a hole-punch display where the punch-hole that holds the front camera is placed in the top center.

Redmi Note 10s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU for graphics performance. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The battery is a 5,000mAh one with support for 33W fast charging.

The smartphone features four rear cameras, a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel camera for depth shots. The front camera is 13-megapixel.

Redmi Note 10s runs the company’s MIUI 12 skin, which is based on Android 11. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. More features include Hi-Res audio, IR Blaster, and IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 10s are 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It measures 160.46×74.5×8.3mm and weighs 178.8 grams.