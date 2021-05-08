Redmi Note 10S listed on Amazon India: It’s a tweaked version of Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S is all set to launch in India on May 13, as the company announced earlier this week. Ahead of the launch, the Redmi smartphone gets listed on Amazon India website. The dedicated page on the e-commerce website reveals some of the key details about the upcoming Redmi Note 10S smartphone. The teaser page reveals that the Redmi Note 10S will be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 10. Yes, that’s right. Also Read - COVID-19 second wave effect: Amazon Prime Day sale paused in India due to rising COVID cases

Redmi has already launched three smartphones under the new Note series in India including the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 10S will be the fourth model under the Note series. Also Read - Redmi Watch teased on Flipkart ahead of next week’s India launch

Amazon listing reveals Redmi Note 10S details

As per the Amazon listing, the upcoming Redmi Note smartphone will be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 10, launched in India in March this year. It will borrow most of the specifications from the existing Note and with some tweaks here and there. Amazon listing also suggests that the phone, once launched in the country, will be available on the e-commerce website and the official Mi.com. Also Read - MIUI 13 release on June 25: Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones to get, not get the update

As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 10S will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The e-commerce listing suggests that the phone will feature a Super AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass. In terms of optics, the Redmi smartphone will come packed with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. No further details about other sensors have been revealed yet.

The listing also reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Some of the other specs of the Redmi Note 10S include: dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification, IP53-rated dust and water resistance, and more.

Past Redmi teasers

To recall, the smartphone was previously teased to come with MIUI 12.5 software out-of-the-box. It is said to come in three colour options which include: Blue, Dark Grey, and White.

Some rumours circulating on the internet suggest that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 will come in three storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. This hasn’t been confirmed by the company yet.

The India price of the Redmi Note 10 is yet to be revealed. Rumours, however, suggest that the phone could be priced around the Redmi Note 10 that starts at Rs 12,499.