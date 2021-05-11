Redmi Note 10S receives MIUI 12.5 update ahead of official launch in India on May 13

Redmi Note 10S, the new budget smartphone from Xiaomi will make its official debut in India this week. While the launch is just a few days away, the device is said to have been receiving the update to MIUI 12.5. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S debut in India: Launch timeline, expected price, specs, and more

As per a GSMArena report, the MIUI 12.5 builds for the Redmi Note 10S are numbered 12.5.2.0.RLLINXM for India, 12.5.3.0.RKLEUXM for Europe, and 12.5.5.0.RKLMIXM for other global markets. The update is said to be either pre-installed on the units or be made available as a ‘day-one’ update following the device unboxing. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S listed on Amazon India: It’s a tweaked version of Redmi Note 10

To recall, the latest MIUI firmware build was introduced in China last December which was followed by the global announcement in February 2021. The new custom ROM skin bags a plethora of features including refreshed “MIUI Light Cone Motion Effect Architecture” that comes with ‘dedicated thread of gestures,’ priority scheduling, revamped notification sounds, dynamic wallpapers, privacy-focused features like clipboard protection, uninstallable system apps, MIUI+ that mirror cast a phone to a desktop, among others. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

While the latest MIUI build is slowly paving its way to Xiaomi and Redmi devices, the rollout to the Redmi Note 10S will surely be a welcoming gesture for Mi fans in India. That said, the Chinese brand will showcase the new Redmi Note series phone in India on May 13.

Redmi Note 10S: Launch in India, expected price, features

The Redmi Note 10S will be launched in India on May 13 at 12 PM via a virtual event. A dedicated page for the device is live on Amazon India which clearly suggests that will be exclusive to the e-retail platform besides being available on the company’s official site mi.com. The phone is expected to cost under Rs 20,000 in the country.

As far as the specs go, the Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and paired with up to 8GB of RAM. In terms of photography, the phone offers a 64-megapixel quad-camera array and a 13-megapixel camera up front for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI custom ROM skin layered on top. The Redmi Note 10S packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charge.