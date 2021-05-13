Redmi is all set to launch a brand new Note in India today dubbed the Redmi Note 10S. The smartphone is already available in the global market and we expect the same variant to head to the Indian market. Alongside, the tech giant will also launch Redmi smartwatch and a truly wireless earbuds namely Mi FlipBuds Pro. Also Read - Mi FlipBuds Pro with ANC confirmed to launch on May 13

The online launch event will begin at 12noon today on the official YouTube and social media channel including Twitter and Facebook. Interested consumers can also watch the Redmi Note 10S India launch livestream here by clicking on the link below: Also Read - Redmi Note 10S launch set for May 13: Specs, expected price in India, livestream link, more

Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

What about Redmi Note 10S India price?

The India price of the Redmi Note 10S is yet to be revealed. In the global market, the smartphone is priced at $229 (which roughly translates to Rs 16,775) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

If rumours and leaks are considered, in India, the Redmi Note 10S could launch at a relatively lower price tag. It is tipped that the Redmi Note 10S will start at Rs 12,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and go to Rs 15,999 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is expected to be available in three RAM and storage variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Once the phone goes official, it will be available on Amazon, mi.com and other offline stores across the country.

Redmi Note 10 specifications we know so far

Ahead of the launch, Redmi has confirmed some of the key specifications of the Redmi Note 10S smartphone. Official teasers have revealed that the Redmi smartphone will come packed with SuperAMOLED display and 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, details of other cameras haven’t been revealed yet.

Another teaser suggests that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and run on latest integration of MIUI based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Some of the other specs that have been confirmed include: a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, dual stereo speakers, smoother haptics, and IP53 certification.