Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch confirmed by Xiaomi

There have been reports of Xiaomi planning to bring the Redmi Note 10T 5G to India and before things went all leaky, Xiaomi confirmed it. On its social media channels, Xiaomi has teased the Redmi Note 10T 5G for India after floating out an Amazon teaser a few days ago. Xiaomi isn’t changing the design of the phone at all from the Chinese model. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sells at lowest-ever price on Amazon today: Grab the deal

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the specifications and features for the phone but it seems to be similar to the Chinese Redmi Note 10 5G. The “fast and futuristic” could be a reference to the Dimensity 700 chipset and its support for 5G networks. The recently launched Poco M3 Pro 5G shared 95 percent of the features and specifications with this phone. Also Read - Now Redmi K40 Ultra in the pipeline after four K40 series smartphones this year

Redmi Note 10T 5G launching in India

For Indian consumers, the Redmi Note 10T 5G couldn’t be more different than the Poco M3 Pro 5G. In fact, the Poco version is simply a redesigned version of the Note 10T 5G from the global version. Hence, all that remains to be seen is how Redmi positions this phone in the market, given that Poco M3 Pro 5G gets both a 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variant. Also Read - Xiaomi’s most expensive Mi 11 Ultra goes on sale in India for the first time since launch

In India, the Redmi Note 10T 5G could be positioned against the recently announced Realme 8 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. In an emerging market for affordable 5G smartphones, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is another attention.

If you care about the specifications, here are they at a glance. The Dimensity 700 chipset is powering this Redmi phone that also supports 5G networks. The 6.5-inch display features a 1080p LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also gets a 5000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charging solution.

The Note 10T 5G will become the only Redmi Note 10 series model this year to feature an LCD display. The previously launched Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max get AMOLED displays as standard. The Redmi Note 10 Pro models even get a 120Hz refresh rate display as standard. The Max also goes on to get a 108-megapixel main camera sensor.