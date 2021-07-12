Redmi Note 10T 5G now has an Indian launch date

The Redmi Note 10T 5G finally has a launch date in India after being in the rumour belt for months. Xiaomi is going to reveal the “what’s what” on July 20 via a livestream launch event. On its microsite, Xiaomi has also revealed the phone’s design in all its glory. The phone appears no different than the global versions of the Note 10T 5G and the Chinese variant. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE, and more

For curious minds, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is going to be similar to the Poco M3 Pro 5G that launched last month. What remains to be seen is how Redmi distinguishes its offering from that of Poco’s offering. The Note 10T 5G could look to challenge the Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 5G, both of which are among the most affordable 5G smartphones in India. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000: Mi 11X, Realme X7 Max and more

Redmi Note 10T 5G launch date revealed

The Redmi Note 10T 5G in the global market shares its specification and features with the Poco M3 Pro 5G, except for the design. Instead of the bold design that Poco flaunts, Redmi goes for a more subtle design that appeals to the masses. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch 67W Sonic Charge charger in India, will support laptops too

Inside, the Note 10T 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with support for 5G connectivity on both SIM card slots. Buyers can opt for up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on the Note 10T 5G globally, although this is subject to change in India. The phone gets a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The phone is expected to boot MIUI 12.5 in India based on Android 11.

The display houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a droplet-esque notch. The rear cameras feature a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone relies on a 5,000mAh battery and tags along an 18W fast charging solution.

With the Redmi Note 10T 5G, Xiaomi will be adding a fifth member to the ever-expansive Note 10 series. Xiaomi initially launched the Redmi Note 10 along with the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The company later followed it up with a Redmi Note 10S that slots above the vanilla Redmi Note 10.