Redmi Note 10T is the first ever 5G phone by the brand in the country. The most awaited Note 10T has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The affordable 5G phone will be available for purchase for the first time on July 26 on Amazon India website, Mi.com, and offline stories including Mi Home store, Mi preferred partner stores and more. The sale begins at 12noon. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 50,000 in India in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Acer Aspire 3, more

With the newly announced Redmi Note 10T, the smartphone manufacturer aims to offer 5G capabilities at a budget price point. Looking at the specs and the price, the phone has been clearly launched to take on the likes of competitor devices such as the Realme 8 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M32, among others. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T India launch today: Expected specs, price, sale details, more

Redmi launched the first Redmi Note 10 series phone back in February this year. Since then, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched many Redmi Note phones under the series including the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the Redmi Note 10S. The Redmi Note 10T is the fifth smartphone launched in the series. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S will be painted in a new purple colour: Have a look

Redmi Note 10T price in India

Redmi Note 10T comes in two variants. The base model comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 13,999. The top-end model of the phone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 15,999.

As a part of the launch offer, the company has announced to offer up to Rs 1,000 discount on transaction with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI. The discount offer will drop the price of the Note 10T 4GB and 6GB RAM model to Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Note 10T specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the newly launched Redmi 5G phone comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Note 10T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Redmi phone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage. It runs on Android 11 bases MIUI 12 custom skin.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 10T comes packed with three camera sensors including a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Redmi phone includes an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.