comscore Redmi Note 10T budget 5G phone India today: Specs, price, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 10T India launch today: Expected specs, price, sale details, more
News

Redmi Note 10T India launch today: Expected specs, price, sale details, more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10T is all set to launch in India today via an online launch event at 12noon. Ahead of release, specs and price of the Redmi phone has leaked.

Redmi-Note-10T-5G

Image: Redmi

Redmi Note 10T is all set to launch in India today via an online launch event. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched several phones under the Redmi Note 10 series since the beginning of the year. The Note 10T is going to be the latest edition to the lineup. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S will be painted in a new purple colour: Have a look

One of the key highlights of the Note 10T is the support for 5G. This is the first phone from the house of Redmi with 5G capabilities coming to India. With the Note 10T, the smartphone manufacturer is expected to take on the likes of smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M32, the Realme 8 5G, among others. Ahead of the launch a lot have been revealed about the Note 10T by the company as well as rumours and leaks flooding the internet. Let’s take look at everything we know about the upcoming Redmi 5G phone so far, from price to specs and more. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A affordable phones get expensive in India: Check new prices

Expected price in India

The official retail price of the Redmi Note 10T is yet to be confirmed by the smartphone manufacturer. As per leaks and rumours making rounds on the internet, the upcoming Redmi 5G phone will start at a price of Rs 14,999. The base model of the phone is said to come packed with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Rumours suggest that there could be just one variant of the phone in India. Once released, the Note 10T will be up for grabs on Amazon and Mi platforms including Mi.com. Mi home store, Mi preferred partner and more. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Expected specs

Almost everything has been revealed about the upcoming Redmi Note 10T. The phone is said to come packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. As already mentioned, the Redmi phone will come in only on variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage. It will run on Android 11 bases MIUI 12 custom skin.

In terms of camera configurations, the Redmi Note 10T will include three camera sensors including a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone will include an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The fingerprint sensor will sit inside the power button just like most of the recently launched Redmi phones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2021 8:23 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 20, 2021 8:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New iPhone SE 3 leak reasserts that it will be released in the first half of 2022

WhatsApp will finally make joining a group call easier for us

Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date, then removes it

Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event

Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale from July 20: All you need to know about it

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a criminally underrated flagship killer

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Minecraft Mobile Seeds: Where to find them

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021

Pegasus spyware affected many Indians: What is it, how to protect your phone from it

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10T India launch today: Expected specs, price, sale details, more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10T India launch today: Expected specs, price, sale details, more
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S will be painted in a new purple colour: Have a look

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S will be painted in a new purple colour: Have a look
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 10S का नया पर्पल कलर वेरिएंट हुआ पेश, जानें डिजाइन, कैमरा और डिटेल

Poco F3 GT की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, 23 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा यह धांसू गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Free Fire में Jai’s Farewell Party में फ्री में मिलेगा Jai कैरेक्टर, Gloo Wall स्किन और ढेरों इनाम

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 में भूलकर भी न करें ये 10 गलतियां

Redmi 9 Power और Redmi 9A हुए महंगे, जानें अब कितने में बिकेंगे ये स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Features

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know
Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Features

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more
Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

Reviews

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

News

New iPhone SE 3 leak reasserts that it will be released in the first half of 2022
News
New iPhone SE 3 leak reasserts that it will be released in the first half of 2022
WhatsApp will finally make joining a group call easier for us

News

WhatsApp will finally make joining a group call easier for us
Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date, then removes it

Mobiles

Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date, then removes it
Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event

Mobiles

Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event
Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale from July 20: All you need to know about it

News

Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale from July 20: All you need to know about it

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers