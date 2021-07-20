Redmi Note 10T is all set to launch in India today via an online launch event. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched several phones under the Redmi Note 10 series since the beginning of the year. The Note 10T is going to be the latest edition to the lineup. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S will be painted in a new purple colour: Have a look

One of the key highlights of the Note 10T is the support for 5G. This is the first phone from the house of Redmi with 5G capabilities coming to India. With the Note 10T, the smartphone manufacturer is expected to take on the likes of smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M32, the Realme 8 5G, among others. Ahead of the launch a lot have been revealed about the Note 10T by the company as well as rumours and leaks flooding the internet. Let’s take look at everything we know about the upcoming Redmi 5G phone so far, from price to specs and more. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A affordable phones get expensive in India: Check new prices

Expected price in India

The official retail price of the Redmi Note 10T is yet to be confirmed by the smartphone manufacturer. As per leaks and rumours making rounds on the internet, the upcoming Redmi 5G phone will start at a price of Rs 14,999. The base model of the phone is said to come packed with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Rumours suggest that there could be just one variant of the phone in India. Once released, the Note 10T will be up for grabs on Amazon and Mi platforms including Mi.com. Mi home store, Mi preferred partner and more. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Expected specs

Almost everything has been revealed about the upcoming Redmi Note 10T. The phone is said to come packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. As already mentioned, the Redmi phone will come in only on variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage. It will run on Android 11 bases MIUI 12 custom skin.

In terms of camera configurations, the Redmi Note 10T will include three camera sensors including a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone will include an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The fingerprint sensor will sit inside the power button just like most of the recently launched Redmi phones.