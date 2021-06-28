Redmi Note 10T launches with no real surprise for Xiaomi fans

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series is getting global acclaim for the incredible value it offers and hence, it comes as no surprise when it keeps on expanding the lineup. After the Redmi Note 10S in India and Redmi Note 10 5G in China, a Redmi Note 10T is the latest addition to the lineup. Launched in Russia, the phone starts at 19,990 Russian Ruble (almost Rs 20,550) and tags along an interesting spec sheet. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite sale begins in India today: Is it worth the special price of Rs 18,999?

We say interesting because the Redmi Note 10T appears to be no different than the Redmi Note 10 5G from China. It has got the same specifications and features as the Chinese model, only with a new name and a sole variant with 4GB RAM/64GB storage. Xiaomi is yet to confirm a release for this variant anywhere else across the world.

Redmi Note 10T launches with no surprises

Similar to the Redmi Note 10 5G, the Note 10T features a Dimensity 700 chipset that brings support for 5G networks. It gets LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage formats. Xiaomi is shipping the phone with MIUI 12 based Android 11.

The phone features the same 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz. An 8-megapixel selfie camera sits in a punch-hole cutout on top of the display. The cameras on the rear include a 48-megapixel primary shooter accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The battery capacity is rated at 5000mAh and there’s support for 18W fast wired charging. It gets a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, multifunctional NFC, and GPS, AGPS, Galileo, and GLONASS.

If these features ring a bell to your Indian ears, that’s because this same phone is sold in India as the Poco M3 Pro 5G. This variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G carries a different paint job but the same internal specifications. The base version costs Rs 13,999 with 4GB RAM whereas the top-end version will set you back by Rs 15,999 with 6GB RAM.

What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi intends to bring the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G to our shores later this year. This is the most powerful Redmi Note model in existence yet, carrying a Dimensity 1000 chip inside.