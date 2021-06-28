comscore Redmi Note 10T launches with no real surprise for Xiaomi fans
News

Redmi Note 10T launches as addition to Note 10 series but brings no real surprise for Xiaomi fans

Mobiles

The Redmi Note 10T has launched in Russia as a renamed version of the Redmi Note 10 5G with the same specifications and features.

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series is getting global acclaim for the incredible value it offers and hence, it comes as no surprise when it keeps on expanding the lineup. After the Redmi Note 10S in India and Redmi Note 10 5G in China, a Redmi Note 10T is the latest addition to the lineup. Launched in Russia, the phone starts at 19,990 Russian Ruble (almost Rs 20,550) and tags along an interesting spec sheet. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite sale begins in India today: Is it worth the special price of Rs 18,999?

We say interesting because the Redmi Note 10T appears to be no different than the Redmi Note 10 5G from China. It has got the same specifications and features as the Chinese model, only with a new name and a sole variant with 4GB RAM/64GB storage. Xiaomi is yet to confirm a release for this variant anywhere else across the world. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 price in India increased for the second time in just a week

Redmi Note 10T launches with no surprises

Similar to the Redmi Note 10 5G, the Note 10T features a Dimensity 700 chipset that brings support for 5G networks. It gets LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage formats. Xiaomi is shipping the phone with MIUI 12 based Android 11. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 6 will get 48MP dual cameras, 100W speakers, a first for a smart TV

The phone features the same 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz. An 8-megapixel selfie camera sits in a punch-hole cutout on top of the display. The cameras on the rear include a 48-megapixel primary shooter accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is a renamed Redmi Note 10 5G

The battery capacity is rated at 5000mAh and there’s support for 18W fast wired charging. It gets a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, multifunctional NFC, and GPS, AGPS, Galileo, and GLONASS.

If these features ring a bell to your Indian ears, that’s because this same phone is sold in India as the Poco M3 Pro 5G. This variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G carries a different paint job but the same internal specifications. The base version costs Rs 13,999 with 4GB RAM whereas the top-end version will set you back by Rs 15,999 with 6GB RAM.

What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi intends to bring the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G to our shores later this year. This is the most powerful Redmi Note model in existence yet, carrying a Dimensity 1000 chip inside.

  Published Date: June 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST

News

Redmi Note 10T launches with no real surprise for Xiaomi fans
Mobiles
Redmi Note 10T launches with no real surprise for Xiaomi fans
FAUG TDM mode released with new Bazaar map, limited slots available

Gaming

FAUG TDM mode released with new Bazaar map, limited slots available
Redmi Note 10 price in India increased for the second time in just a week

News

Redmi Note 10 price in India increased for the second time in just a week
Xiaomi Mi TV 6 will get 48MP dual cameras, 100W speakers, a first for a smart TV

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 6 will get 48MP dual cameras, 100W speakers, a first for a smart TV
PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new coming for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new coming for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?

