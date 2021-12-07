After launching the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to bring the Redmi Note 11 4G model to the country soon. As per a report coming from 91Mobiles, the Redmi Note 11 4G will launch in India much sooner than expected. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price in India, sale details

The new report reveals the variants that the Redmi Note 11 4G will be offered in India. It suggests that the phone will be available in three variants — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM +128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the report reveals that the phone will arrive in three colours — Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue. Also Read - Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

While the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet, we believe the phone could release sometime around next month. This will make the device the first Redmi phone to release in India next year. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

The Redmi Note 11 4G is already available in the company’s home market, China, since last month. It is rumoured that the same model will hit the Indian market. This means the specifications and pricing should be at par.

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 11 4G will come packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display, a 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Android 11 OS, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage with support for expandable storage, 18W fast charging support and more.

Some of the other features include — a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster, USB Type-C port, a dynamic refresh rate of 90Hz, a triple camera setup – 50-megapixel sensor + an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens + a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The pricing hasn’t been revealed yet but it is likely to be much cheaper than the Note 11T 5G, which recently launched in India. The Redmi Note 11T goes on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone comes in three variants including — 6GB RAM/64GB storage model at Rs 16,999, 6GB/128GB storage version at Rs 17,999, and 8GB/128GB version at Rs 19,999.