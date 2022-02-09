comscore Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features
News

Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: Here’s everything we know so far

Mobiles

Redmi-Note-11-Series

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 4G has been spotted on benchmark site Geekbench ahead of the official launch. The upcoming smartphone is spotted with model number 2201117TI. Additionally, the same model number was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in December. The smartphone has received a single-core score of 376 and a multi-core score of 1,580 in the Geekbench listing. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

The Redmi Note 11 4G variant would launch alongside Redmi Note 11S, a new 43-inch 4K TV, and Redmi Band Pro on February 9. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details

To recall, the company has unveiled the Redmi smartphone globally on January 26. The Redmi Note 11 4G phone to be launched in the global market will be slightly different from the variants launched in China. Globally the phone can be launched with a Snapdragon processor, whereas in the Chinese market, this phone was introduced with a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week

Price

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has been launched in three colors – Graphite Grey, Polar White, Atlantic Blue. The device costs $329 (approximately Rs 24,600) for the base 6GB+64GB variant, $349 (approximately Rs 26,100) for the 6GB+128GB variant and $379 (approximately Rs 28,400) for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G comes in Star Blue, Graphite Grey, Polar White colours. Its 6GB+64GB variant costs $299 (approximately Rs 22,400), 6GB+128GB variant costs $329 (approximately Rs 24,600) and 8GB+128GB variant costs $349 (approximately Rs 26,100).

Redmi Note 11 Series launch price specifications features

The 6GB + 64GB variant of Redmi Note 11S costs $249 (approximately Rs 18,600), the 6GB + 128GB variant costs $279 (approximately Rs 20,900) and the 8GB + 128GB variant costs $299 (approximately Rs 22,400). The phone comes in Graphite Grey, Twilight Blue and Pearl White colours.

Specifications

Redmi Note 11 4G can come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 6.5-inch FullHD Plus LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, MIUI 12.5 skin with Android 11 OS, and stereo speakers. In addition, it can have a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot. A 5000 mAh battery capacity will power it with 18W fast charging support. Recently, it was revealed in the information that the reverse charging feature of 9w can also be available on the phone.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 9:02 AM IST

Best Sellers