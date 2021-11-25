Redmi Note 11 4G version launches with powerful specifications, at an affordable pricing

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launches a new smartphone dubbed the Redmi Note 11 4G. Just a few days ago, the company unveiled three smartphones under the series, consisting of the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The newly launched 4G smartphone is primarily a tweaked version of the Redmi 10 and the Redmi 10 Prime. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G to feature a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display

The Redmi Note 11 4G has been announced in China for the time being and there are no reports on whether the smartphone will arrive in the Indian market anytime soon. The Redmi Note 11 5G is set to launch in India on November 30. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

The price

The new smartphone has been unveiled at a starting price of CNY 999, which roughly translates to Rs 11,700. The device comes in two variants — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The top-end comes at a price of CNY 1,099, which roughly translates to Rs 12,800. It will be available in the company’s home market from December 1. Also Read - Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

Redmi Note 11 4G version specifications: Check here

The Redmi Note 11 4G brings several interesting specifications such as a 90Hz display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel camera setup and much more. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device also comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the hardware front, the Redmi Note 11 4G is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It consists of dual SIM support.

The Redmi Note 11 5G includes a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor bundled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Some of the other key specifications include — Bluetooth v5.1, Infrared (IR) blaster, a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and up to 18W fast charging support.