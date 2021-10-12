Redmi Note 11 series has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few weeks or so. Under the smartphone series, there are likely to be three devices to start with, consisting of the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max. Also Read - Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage

The latest report from tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the Redmi Note 11 series will come with support for 120W fast charging. Interestingly, it could be possible that the Redmi Note 11 series will be the first phone to bring 120W fast charging support to the mid-range segment. Also Read - Windows 11: List of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more

For the unaware, Xiaomi introduced the 120W fast charging support with the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Xiaomi MIX 4. Unfortunately, none of the phones made it to the Indian market. On that note, it will not be wrong to say that the company will bring 120W fast charging support to India with the next generation of the Redmi Note series of smartphones. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S discounted, 64GB model under Rs 12,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Redmi Note 11 series details leaked

The new report highlights that only the Pro models consisting of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max will bring the 120W fast charging support. On contrary, the Redmi Note 10 Pro models come with support for 33W fast charging in the box. The report doesn’t mention the battery capacity. Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max come packed with a 5020mAh battery, which lasts easily for a day.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t yet officially confirmed the Redmi Note 11 series. However, if we go by past records, it is likely that the next Redmi Note series will go official earlier in 2022. To recollect, the first lot of the Redmi Note 10 phones were launched back in the month of February this year. The company launched the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Later followed by the Redmi Note 10S, Note 10T, and more.

Not many details have been revealed about the ­upcoming Redmi Note smartphone yet. Recently leaked images of the alleged Redmi Note 11 series suggested that the smartphones will offer a full-screen display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. On the rear panel, the Redmi Note 11 series is tipped to include a more squared-off camera module. We wait for the smartphone manufacturer to reveal official details of the Redmi Note 11 series soon.