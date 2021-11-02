Redmi Note 11 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

Redmi Note 11 series is already available in the company’s home market China since last month. Now that the smartphone is already available in China, Indians are getting restless to get their hands-on to the devices. While we are unsure of the official launch timeline of the Redmi Note 11 series in India, some media reports suggest that the devices will go official later this month. A new report now reveals some more details about the India launch. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone in simple steps

Redmi Note 11 India launch details

As per a report coming from a reliable MIUI tipster Kacper Skrzypek (goes by the username @kacskrz), the Redmi Note 11 will arrive as a rebranded Redmi Note 11T in India. This means, the Redmi Note 11T (Chinese Redmi Note 11) will succeed the existing Redmi Note 10T in the country. The information has been spotted in MIUI code, which hints that it could actually be true. Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in India in November 2021

Alongside the Redmi Note 11, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer also released two other mobiles dubbed the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. These smartphones are said to arrive in India with a rebrand. Also Read - Redmi Watch 2 with blood oxygen monitor launched: Check details

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are said to released in the country as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Well, understandable since the brand is working on building Xiaomi as a brand in India. Such rebrands indicate that India may get different versions of the Redmi Note 11 series.

Redmi Note 11 specs and price in China

The Redmi Note 11 comes packed with a 6.6-inch full-HD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Some of the other specifications include – a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and much more.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 11 5G comes at a price starting at CNY 1,199 (roughly around Rs 14,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage come at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 16,400), CNY 1,499 (Rs 18,700), and CNY 1,699 (around Rs 21,100), respectively.

We will need to wait for the brand to reveal the official launch date of the Redmi Note 11 in India. We believe that the day could come soon.