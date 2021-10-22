comscore Redmi Note 11 series entire specs sheet, price leaked ahead of launch
News

Redmi Note 11 series to cost cheaper than Redmi Note 10 Pro Max?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series specs leaked ahead of launch on October 28, the regular variant Redmi Note 11 tipped to cost CNY 1,199 (around Rs 14,000), the new lineup likely to get 120Hz display, 5000mAh battery backup.

Redmi-Note-11-Series

Redmi Note 11 series will get unwrapped next week. Prior to its global debut, the price, specifications of the Remi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have been leaked online. As per a Chinese tipster, the new Redmi series price could start at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000). All three models will likely offer a 120Hz panel and 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

As per the teaser shared by Xiaomi, the new Redmi Note 11 series will feature iPhone 13-esque design and JBL speakers. Fresh leaks on the line now indicate the new lineup to ship with MediaTek mobile platform. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 35,000 to buy in India in October 2021

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price leaked

As per the Chinese tipster, the vanilla model could cost CNY 1,199 (around Rs 14,000) for the 4GB/128GB storage variant. There could be three other storage variants- 6GB/ 128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,400), CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,700), and CNY 1,799 (around Rs 21,000), respectively. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series launch date confirmed, design revealed ahead of release

Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to cost CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,700) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB RAM model with 128/256GB storage option could cost CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,400) respectively.

As for the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the tipster suggests the 8GB/128GB model to cost CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,700) while another variant with 8GB/256GB storage could likely arrive for CNY 2,499 (around Rs 29,200).

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ specs leaked

Redmi Note 11, the base model in the new series is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It could ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. For photography, the phone might offer a dual-camera setup including a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. As for the rest of the specs, the phone is tipped to have Wi-Fi support, IR, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to get a flat 120Hz AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor assisted by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device could have 2.5D curved glass protection on the rear side.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand, is rumoured to have a 120Hz flexible AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC, a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both Note 11, and Note 11 Pro are likely to get a similar camera setup on the front as the regular model.

Both models are likely to have the same battery backup although the Pro is tipped to get 67W fast charge support, while the latter to have 120W fast charging solution. With the specs leaked in their entirety, all it remains to be seen if Xiaomi brings the new Redmi series at such an affordable price point. Redmi Note 11 series global debut is scheduled for October 28. The company will showcase its new smartwatch Redmi Watch 2 as well at the event.

  Published Date: October 22, 2021 2:04 PM IST

Best Sellers