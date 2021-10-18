Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

Xiaomi is reportedly getting ready to launch its next-gen Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 smartphones. Ahead of the launch, a new leak detailing the price and key features of both devices has emerged online. The leak suggests that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, whereas, the Redmi Note 11 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming smartphones. Also Read - Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

A Chinese tipster with the username Arsenal via Weibo has leaked key information about the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro. The leak follows Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing’s teaser post for the launch of the series, which will take place soon. Also Read - Top 5 Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro: Leaked price

According to the leak, the Redmi Note 11 will be priced at Yuan 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 1,3,99 (approximately Rs 16,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Also Read - Good news for iPhone loves! Apple beats Xiaomi to regain second position in global smartphone market

Redmi Note 11 Pro will be priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,400) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro: Leaked specifications

Redmi Note 11 will reportedly feature an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The device will sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back and will feature a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro on the other hand will sport an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The device will feature a 108-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It will also be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Some other leaked features of the Redmi Note 11 Pro include JBL stereo speakers, NFC, and an X-axis linear motor.