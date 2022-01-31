Redmi Note 11 is all set to launch in India alongside the Redmi Note 11S on February 9. Last week, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced to unveil the Redmi Note 11S on the slated date. Through a new tweet, the company has confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 11 during the same launch event. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Redmi Note 11 series consisting of the Redmi Note 11S, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in the global market. Also Read - Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

All three phones are very aggressively priced globally. Now, with the Indian launch just around a week to go, a new leak has confirmed the pricing of the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S in the country. The official pricing is yet to be revealed. Also Read - Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India

Redmi Note 11 price in India (leaked)

As per a new report coming from the tipster Yogesh Brar, the Redmi Note 11 will be priced under Rs 15,000. Brar highlighted that the base model of the Redmi Note 11 will be priced either at Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,999.

The Redmi Note 11S is said to be priced more than Rs 15,000. The base model is said to start either at Rs 16,999 or Rs 17,999. The official pricing will be revealed at the virtual launch event, which will take place on the company’s official YouTube and social channels.

Redmi Note 11 specifications (confirmed)

Redmi is expected to launch the global model of the Redmi Note 11S in India as well. This suggests that the global model will launch in India with the same set of specifications.

The Redmi Note 11S comes packed with a 90hz screen refresh rate, 108-megapixel primary camera lens + an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens + a 2-megapixel depth sensor + and a macro lens, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, a centered placed punch hole notch, MediaTek Helio G96 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support.

The toned-down version Redmi Note 11, on the other hand, comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel primary lens + an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens + a 2-megapixel macro and depth camera, an 8-megapixel front shooter, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and more.