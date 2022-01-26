Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G made its global debut today alongside the other three Redmi Note 11 series smartphones. The new Redmi Note phone gets an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, be it in terms of display, internal hardware, camera, or design. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally: Price, specs, features

Xiaomi playing on the aggressive pricing strategy has brought the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G phone for a price starting at $329 which roughly translates to Rs 24,600. The company is yet to share the phone's tentative release timeline in the markets outside China.

To recall, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was launched in the home turf last year for a price starting at 999 Yuan (around Rs 11,360). If we are to compare, the upgrade model is slightly expensive. Here are the tweaks Xiaomi has made on its new Redmi Note smartphone.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: Price

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has been launched for a price starting at $329 around Rs 24,600) for the base model. While the high-end variant’s price is set for $379 (around Rs 28,400). As for the previous iteration, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was initially launched in China at 999 yuan (around Rs 11,360), with the high-end version costing 1599 Yuan (around Rs 18,180).

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

The foremost visible change on the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is its design that now looks more like an iPhone. While the Redmi Note 10 5G had a sleek profile and tapered edges, the successor features a slightly thick squarish design. Although both have a rectangular camera island at the back. The front fascia is identical with both housing a punch-hole cutout panel.

As for the core specs, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC found on the previous iteration. The memory configuration remains the same — ranging between 6GB to 8GB. The former also has a slightly bigger screen (measuring 6.67-inch diagonally) as compared to the Note 10 Pro 5G that had a 6.6-inch FHD+ panel. Another notable change is the display type. The new Redmi model flaunts an OLED panel over the LCD screen, which means the phone will produce deeper blacks and contrast.

Moving on, Xiaomi has tweaked the camera configurations as well. The primary camera now houses a 108-megapixel sensor. Although the rest two lenses are the same as the one in the older model.

Both the devices carry the same 5,000mAH battery pack and include a 67W fast charging support. But this time around, Xiaomi has put new colour shades with the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. While the Note 10 Pro 5G was available in Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue, and Aurora Green colour options, the new model now comes in Graphite Grey, Polar White, Atlantic Blue. Xiaomi hasn’t provided a specific release date for the new Redmi Note series phone, however, the smartphone is anticipated to enter the Indian smartphone market soon.