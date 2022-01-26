comscore Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?
News

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Mobiles

Xiaomi just launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in the global market for a starting price of $329 (around Rs 24,600), here's how it compares with the previous iteration.

Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G made its global debut today alongside the other three Redmi Note 11 series smartphones.  The new Redmi Note phone gets an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, be it in terms of display, internal hardware, camera, or design. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally: Price, specs, features

Xiaomi playing on the aggressive pricing strategy has brought the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G phone for a price starting at $329 which roughly translates to Rs 24,600. The company is yet to share the phone’s tentative release timeline in the markets outside China. Also Read - Xiaomi India’s market share dropped by 8 percent in 2 years, reports show

To recall, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was launched in the home turf last year for a price starting at 999 Yuan (around Rs 11,360). If we are to compare, the upgrade model is slightly expensive. Here are the tweaks Xiaomi has made on its new Redmi Note smartphone. Also Read - Indian smartphone market grew by 12% in 2021 despite Covid 19 restrictions

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: Price

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has been launched for a price starting at $329 around Rs 24,600) for the base model. While the high-end variant’s price is set for $379 (around Rs 28,400). As for the previous iteration, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was initially launched in China at 999 yuan (around Rs 11,360), with the high-end version costing 1599 Yuan (around Rs 18,180).

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

The foremost visible change on the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is its design that now looks more like an iPhone. While the Redmi Note 10 5G had a sleek profile and tapered edges, the successor features a slightly thick squarish design. Although both have a rectangular camera island at the back. The front fascia is identical with both housing a punch-hole cutout panel.

As for the core specs, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC found on the previous iteration. The memory configuration remains the same — ranging between 6GB to 8GB. The former also has a slightly bigger screen (measuring 6.67-inch diagonally) as compared to the Note 10 Pro 5G that had a 6.6-inch FHD+ panel. Another notable change is the display type. The new Redmi model flaunts an OLED panel over the LCD screen, which means the phone will produce deeper blacks and contrast.

Moving on, Xiaomi has tweaked the camera configurations as well. The primary camera now houses a 108-megapixel sensor. Although the rest two lenses are the same as the one in the older model.

Both the devices carry the same 5,000mAH battery pack and include a 67W fast charging support.  But this time around, Xiaomi has put new colour shades with the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. While the Note 10 Pro 5G was available in Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue, and Aurora Green colour options, the new model now comes in Graphite Grey, Polar White, Atlantic Blue. Xiaomi hasn’t provided a specific release date for the new Redmi Note series phone, however, the smartphone is anticipated to enter the Indian smartphone market soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 9:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people
Gaming
Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know

Electric Vehicle

Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know

Here are the fastest supercomputers in the world

Photo Gallery

Here are the fastest supercomputers in the world

Forget Meta’s RCS, these are world’s fastest supercomputers

Photo Gallery

Forget Meta’s RCS, these are world’s fastest supercomputers

Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know

Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally

Global chip shortage isn t ending anytime soon

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?
Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally
Best phone Under 15000 in India (January 2022)

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India (January 2022)
Xiaomi India’s market share dropped by 8 percent in 2 years, reports show

News

Xiaomi India’s market share dropped by 8 percent in 2 years, reports show
Best Phone Under 20000 (January 2022)

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 (January 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज हुई ग्लोबल मार्केट में लॉन्च, जानें सभी मॉडल्स की कीमत और खासियत

आपसे बेहतर Amazon जानता है आपकी पसंद, जानें इस डेटा को कैसे करें डाउनलोड

FFPL Grand Finals देखने पर मिलेंगे Redeem Codes, जो दिलाएंगे फ्री Fox Spirit पेट समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

मोटोरोला देगा बड़ा सरप्राइज! 200MP कैमरे वाले फोन की डिटेल लीक

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा फ्री में Untamed Demilady Bundle पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people
Gaming
Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?
Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know

Electric Vehicle

Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know
Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally
Global chip shortage isn t ending anytime soon

News

Global chip shortage isn t ending anytime soon

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers