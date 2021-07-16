Redmi has launched several new smartphones under its latest Redmi Note 10. These phones include the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 10T, and the Redmi Note 10S. Looks like the Chinese smartphone manufacture is already working on the Redmi Note 11 series. LetsGoDigital collaborated with graphic designer Technizo Concept to share concept renders of the alleged Redmi Note 11 Pro. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India leaks ahead of official launch

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, as the name suggests, will succeed the existing Redmi Note 10 Pro. The renders show the alleged Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone from the back and it appears with a massive camera bump, which looks pretty weird. Going by the concept renders, looks like the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has taken cues from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. From the front, the phone looks just like its predecessor with a center-aligned punch-hole selfie camera and a display with narrow bezels on all sides. Also Read - Best all rounder phones under Rs 20000 to buy in July 2021: Poco X3 Pro, iQOO Z3, and more

Redmi Note 11 Pro possible design revealed

Another difference that we could see on the Redmi Note 11 Pro when compared to the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the 5G support. The smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch its first ever 5G phone in the country dubbed the Redmi Note 10T. This Redmi phone is set to launch in the country next week via an online launch event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

In terms of specifications, not much is known about the Redmi Note 11 Pro. Some media reports suggest that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will bring a 200-megapixel camera for consumers. Now, if that turns out to be true, the upcoming Redmi Note phone is going to be a massive upgrade over the predecessor Redmi Note 10 Pro, which launched in India earlier this year.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal when the Redmi Note 11 series will go official in the country. Reports suggest that the successor to the Redmi Note 10 series will go official in India in the beginning of next year. To be more specific, the affordable Redmi Note series could release in the first quarter of 2022.