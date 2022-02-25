comscore Redmi Note 11 Pro could launch in March: Here’s the expected price, specifications, and features
Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain mentioned this in his secret tweet about the Redmi Note 11 Pro launch. The following two phones will be the successor versions of the Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which came from Redmi last year.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Chinese smart brand Redmi is launching a series of smartphones in the Indian market. The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S has been launched recently. With the popularity of these phones, the tech giant is now preparing to launch ‘Pro’ variants of these phones. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: Here’s everything we know so far

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain mentioned this in his secret tweet about the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The next two phones will be the successor versions of the Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which came from Redmi last year. To recall, the tech giant unveiled the Redmi Note 11 series globally in January, including Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Redmi India’s official tweet talks of bringing a Pro model with an upgrade, i.e., +1, to the Redmi Note 10 Pro MAX, indicating what will be the name of the company’s next series. According to earlier reports, the Redmi Note 11 Pro series can be introduced next month from March 8 to 10. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally: Price, specs, features

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

Compared to the Redmi Note 11 models, the Redmi Note 11 Pro models come with a lot of changes. Both the models offer a 120Hz AMOLED display. They have an iPhone 12-style boxy design with flat sides. These phones are likely to offer Android 11 based MIUI 13. When it comes to the camera, both phones have almost identical back cameras. The main camera comes with a 108MP HM2 sensor, just like the older model. It will have an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It will offer a 16MP selfie camera exclusively for both selfies and video calling.

A 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display can be found in this smartphone. The display of the phone will support a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Not only this, the MediaTek Helio G96 processor is expected to be given on the phone. This phone can come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage support. Its internal memory can be expanded up to 1TB.

Redmi Note 11 Pro can get a 5,020mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. This phone is expected to come with MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 10:40 AM IST

