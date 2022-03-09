comscore Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, features
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Xiaomi India hosted a special event today wherein the company launched the ‘Pro’ variants of its Redmi Note 11 series. The company today launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Pl

Xiaomi India hosted a special event today wherein the company launched the ‘Pro’ variants of its Redmi Note 11 series. The company today launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, which join the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11s that were launched in India last month. Together these phones are a part of Redmi’s Note 11 series that was launched globally in January 2022. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note Pro Plus 5G price and availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in Star Blue, Stealth Black and Phantom White colour variants. The 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes at an introductory price of Rs 17999 while the  8GB+128GB variant of the device comes at an introductory price of Rs 19,999. Also Read - Best smartphones with fast charging support under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes in Black, White and Mirage Blue colour variants. It comes in three variants. The 6GB+128GB variant of the device costs Rs 20,999, the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 22,999, and the 8GB+256GB variant of the device costs Rs 24,999. Redmi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. This will bring down the effective price of the 6GB+128GB variant of the device to Rs 19,999, the 8GB+128GB variant of the device to Rs 21,999, and the 8GB+256GB variant of the device to Rs 23,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale to kick off on March 7: Check discounts, offers

As far as the availability is concerned, Redmi Note 11 Pro will go on sale starting 12MP on March 23, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G will go on sale in India starting 12PM on March 15. Both these devices will be available via mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and retail stores across the country.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with the company’s Evol Pro design, which includes flat front and rear, Gorilla Glass 5 protection in the front, frosted glass finish at the back.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that is coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage space. It also features support for 3GB of dynamic RAM and a microSD with up to 1TB of storage. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. It runs the MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. You also get 5G connectivity with support for a total seven bands.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus comes with a triple-rear camera setup consisting of an 108MP ultra-wide angle sensor, an 8MP sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone features a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W Turbo charger and dual-split-fast charging technology. Redmi says that the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G provides a full day worth of charge in just 15 minutes. The company also announced that it will ship the 67W fast charger in the box.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G barring a couple of changes. This means that you a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, 1200 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features the company’s Evol Pro design and frosted glass back.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that is coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage space. You also get 3GB of dynamic RAM and support for a microSD card with up to 1TB of storage space. It runs the MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP depth sensor cameras. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 67W Turbo charging technology, dual-split charging technology and 67W charger in-the-box. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

  Published Date: March 9, 2022 1:30 PM IST

