Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally: Price, specs, features

Redmi Note series is one of the key drives to Xiaomi's exponential sales growth in the smartphone market. Over the years, the Redmi Note lineup managed to set a benchmark in the mid-range segment and the Chinese brand continues to play on the price factor.

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11 series in October last year. While the series was exclusive to the Chinese market, the OEM is now releasing them in the other global markets. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 was launched in India as the Redmi Note 11T, while it was shipped to the rest of the markets under the moniker Poco M4 Pro.

As for the latest launch event, Xiaomi took to the stage to unveil four models under the new Redmi Note series- Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The new devices boast a 'trend flat-edge body,' design that assimilates the new iPhone. Here are the global price, specs, and other details of the Redmi Note 11 series.

Redmi Note 11 series price

Starting with Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, the smartphone costs $330 for the 6GB RAM/64 GB model and goes up to $380 for the 8GB RAM/128GB model. The 4G variant is priced at $300 for the base model. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/128GB storage versions carry price tags of $329 and $350 respectively. As for Redmi Note 11S, the phone comes with similar storage configurations and is priced at $249, $279, and $299 respectively. The Redmi Note 11 4G is placed between $199 and $229.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G specifications, features

The high-end model from the lot, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch 1080p panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the triple camera setup is headlined by a 108-megapixel main camera and assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The 4G shares similar specs except for the internals. The phone equips a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Both models have 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 specs, features

The Note 11S gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. The rest of the aspects are identical to the Redmi Note 11 4G model. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 phone ships with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and features a 6.43-inch 90Hz 1080p LCD display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and support 33W fast charging.

All the devices have 5,000mAh batteries under the ‘flat-edge body,’ side-mounted fingerprint sensors for security, and headphone jacks. In terms of availability, the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S will be released this month. While the Pro models will go on sale in February. The new Redmi Note series is expected to debut in India soon.