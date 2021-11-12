comscore When will Redmi Note 11 release in India? Launch timeline leaked
Waiting for Redmi Note 11? This is when it could launch in India

Redmi usually brings the new Note series around the first half of every year, to be more specific around February. The same strategy was followed for the Redmi Note 10 series as well. Know when the Redmi Note 11 could release in India.

Redmi Note 11 series recently launched in China and soon the smartphones are going to hit the global market as well including India. A new report suggests that the Redmi Note 11 will hit the global market, which likely also includes India, in Q1 of 2022. The exact launch month/date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Redmi usually brings the new Note series around the first half of every year, to be more specific around February. The same strategy was followed for the Redmi Note 10 series as well. The Note 10 smartphones including the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Pro Max were released in February this year. Also Read - Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Snapdragon SoC incoming

Besides the launch timeline, the new report coming from thepixel.vn website reveals an interesting information. It suggested that the global version of the Redmi Note 11 will come packed with Snapdragon chipset. The name of the chip hasn’t been specific yet. The Chinese version of the smartphone MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro Plus are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 920 5G chipset. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

Redmi Note 11 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

For the unaware, the Redmi Note 11 is already announced as Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global markets. Probably, that’s why the company plans to repackage the global version of the Redmi Note 11. It could also be possible that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro Plus will be rebadged version as well since rumours suggest that these will launch as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, respectively, globally.

Redmi Note 11 specifications (Chinese version)

The Chinese version of the Redmi Note 11 comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor coupled with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with support for 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support, and much more.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 9:47 AM IST

