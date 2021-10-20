Redmi Note 11 series has been confirmed to launch next week. Xiaomi’s sub-brand is hosting a dedicated to showcase the new series on October 28. The Chinese brand took to Weibo to share a glimpse of the new Redmi lineup. The listing suggests that the new Redmi Note 11 series to include three phones. The new Redmi devices were spotted on the Chinese e-retail site JD.com and are now listed on the website for reservations. Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch: Check out details

Redmi Note 11 series: Global launch timeline

As mentioned, Xiaomi took to Weibo to announce the Redmi Note 11 series launch event. The Redmi Note 11 lineup global debut is scheduled for October 28 at 7 PM CST Asia (4:30 PM IST). The company has shared a teaser on the microblogging site that reveals the new Redmi phones featuring iPhone 13-esque design, although the camera island assimilates to that on the Redmi Note 10 series. While little is known about the upcoming phones, the rumour mill suggests that Xiaomi could bring a trio that will include- Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series likely to bring 120W fast charging support, many other premium features

Redmi Note 11 series specs (rumoured)

As per the listings, Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ will be offered in three memory configurations- 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB storage. As per the poster on Weibo, Redmi 11 series will ship with a centred punch-hole display and squared-off design. The top edge will accommodate a 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster, a microphone, and JBL tuned speaker. The right edge of the frame will house the power key and volume buttons.

The listing also reveals the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to arrive in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, and Time Quiet Purple colour shade. The Redmi Note 11 Pro model, on the other hand, will come in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, Shallow Meng Xinghe, and Time Quiet Purple colour options.

Rumours in the past suggest the vanilla model to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro may ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip. The new Redmi phones are already up for pre-order on JD.com, and interested buyers can pre-book them by paying between CNY 100 (roughly Rs 1,200) to CNY 200 (roughly Rs 2,400). As for the pricing, Redmi Note 11 is tipped to cost CNY 1,199 (around 14,050) for the base version. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 11 Pro could be priced starting at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700).