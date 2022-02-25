Redmi India has announced to launch Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India on March 9. The Chinese manufacturer has confirmed a few highlights of the upcoming Pro models in an official teaser. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will come with 5G connectivity, a 120Hz refresh rate display, 67W fast charging support and a 108-megapixel rear camera. For the unversed, Redmi had recently launched Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Smart Band Pro in India. An Amazon teaser of the upcoming smartphones has also surfaced online. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch teased by the company: Here’s when it is expected to arrive

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G expected specifications

To recall, Redmi unveiled the Redmi Note 11 series globally in January, including Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro models offer a 120Hz AMOLED display. They have an iPhone 12-style boxy design with flat sides. These phones are likely to offer Android 11 based MIUI 13. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band Pro with heart rate monitor, 14-day battery life launched: Check features, pricing, availability

When it comes to the camera, both phones have almost identical back cameras. The main camera comes with a 108MP HM2 sensor, just like the older model. It will have an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It will offer a 16MP selfie camera exclusively for both selfies and video calling. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

T̵h̵e̵ ̵b̵e̵s̵t̵ ̵R̵e̵d̵m̵i̵ ̵N̵o̵t̵e̵ ̵

The best Redmi Note is about to get a 𝙬𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙩 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧! #BestGetsBetter Gear up for the MEGA launch of #RedmiNote11Pro and #RedmiNote11ProPlus5G, coming your way on 9th March 2022 at 12 noon. 👉https://t.co/8jSoTpMX2Z pic.twitter.com/sEFVYONQwm — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 25, 2022

A 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display can be found in this smartphone. The display of the phone will support a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Not only this, the MediaTek Helio G96 processor is expected to be given on the phone. This phone can come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage support. Its internal memory can be expanded up to 1TB.

Redmi Note 11 Pro can get a 5,020mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. This phone is expected to come with MIUI 13 based on Android 12.