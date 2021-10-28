The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to offer 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup that is likely to include a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is expected to come with 16 megapixels front camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It might MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

Redmi has launched Redmi Note 11 series that includes Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in China today. All three models come with an AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, anti glare (AG) protection and dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers. They all also come with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. Notably, the Indian launch date has not been announced yet.

Redmi Note 11 series comes in green, pink, blue and black colour options.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ pricing

Redmi Note 11 comes in four storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 14,000), the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,200), 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1499 (approx Rs 17,500) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at 1699 (approx Rs 19,800).

Redmi Note 11 Pro 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1599 (approx Rs 18,700), the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2099 (approx Rs 24,500).

Lastly, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1899 (approx Rs 22,200), the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2099 (approx Rs 24,500) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 2299 (approx Rs 26,900).

Redmi Note 11 specifications

All three Redmi Note 11 series feature a 6.6-inch display that offers 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Redmi Note 11 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and comes with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back. As for selfies, it comes with a 13-megapixel front camera.

Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 910 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It run on Android 11 OS.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone sports a 108-megapixel at the back. It comes with JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 5,160 mAh battery that comes with support for 67 W wired charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ camera specifications are same as Redmi Note 11 Pro. It comes with a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 120 W fast charging. As per the company, the smartphone can charge from 0 to 100 percent in less than 15 minutes.