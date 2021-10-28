comscore Redmi Note 11 series debuts in China: Check specifications, pricing here
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus launched: Check details
News

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus launched: Check details

Mobiles

All three models come with an AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, anti glare (AG) protection and dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers. They all also come with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. Notably, the Indian launch date has not been announced yet.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to offer 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup that is likely to include a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is expected to come with 16 megapixels front camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It might MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

Redmi has launched Redmi Note 11 series that includes Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in China today. All three models come with an AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, anti glare (AG) protection and dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers. They all also come with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. Notably, the Indian launch date has not been announced yet. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Here’s everything we know so far

Redmi Note 11 series comes in green, pink, blue and black colour options. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series teased to be the most advanced Note yet, specs revealed

Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro+launch, Redmi Note 11 Pro+battery, Redmi Note 11 Pro+specs, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to offer 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup that is likely to include a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is expected to come with 16 megapixels front camera and a 5,000mAh battery.
It might MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ pricing

Redmi Note 11 comes in four storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 14,000), the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,200), 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1499 (approx Rs 17,500) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at 1699 (approx Rs 19,800). Also Read - Smartphones expected to launch in the coming weeks: Redmi Note 11, JioPhone Next, OnePlus 9RT and more

Redmi Note 11 Pro 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1599 (approx Rs 18,700), the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2099 (approx Rs 24,500).

Lastly, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1899 (approx Rs 22,200), the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2099 (approx Rs 24,500) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 2299 (approx Rs 26,900).

Redmi Note 11 specifications

All three Redmi Note 11 series feature a 6.6-inch display that offers 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Redmi Note 11 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and comes with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back. As for selfies, it comes with a 13-megapixel front camera.

Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 910 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It run on Android 11 OS.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone sports a 108-megapixel at the back. It comes with JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 5,160 mAh battery that comes with support for 67 W wired charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ camera specifications are same as Redmi Note 11 Pro. It comes with a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 120 W fast charging. As per the company, the smartphone can charge from 0 to 100 percent in less than 15 minutes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 28, 2021 6:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe
Features
350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe
Redmi Note 11 series debuts in China: Check specifications, pricing here

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series debuts in China: Check specifications, pricing here

Vivo Diwali discounts on Vivo X70 series, Vivo V21, Vivo Y73, and more: How to avail, sale

Deals

Vivo Diwali discounts on Vivo X70 series, Vivo V21, Vivo Y73, and more: How to avail, sale

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament starts on Oct 30, offers daily prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds

Gaming

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament starts on Oct 30, offers daily prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds

Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store

News

Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament starts on Oct 30, offers daily prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds

Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store

Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments: Report

Google bans more than 150 apps from Play store: Uninstall these risky apps immediately

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 series debuts in China: Check specifications, pricing here

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series debuts in China: Check specifications, pricing here
Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far

News

Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications revealed: 120W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, more

News

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications revealed: 120W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, more
Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Check price, full specs, features, more

News

Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Check price, full specs, features, more
Redmi Note 11 series to cost cheaper than Redmi Note 10 Pro Max?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series to cost cheaper than Redmi Note 10 Pro Max?

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro और Redmi 11 Pro+ हुए लॉन्च, मिलेगा 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

आईफोन के साथ चार्जर ना देने पर एप्पल के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, कंपनी के सामने रखी गई दो डिमांड

PS5 पर गेम खेलते वक्त अब गेमर्स सुन सकेंगे एप्पल म्यूजिक

Instagram के Live Scheduling फीचर का ऐसे करें यूज, शेड्यूल करें लाइव वीडियो

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 में भिड़ेंगी देश की टॉप फीमेल गेमर्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?
How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps
Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe

News

Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe
Features
350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe
Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament starts on Oct 30, offers daily prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds

Gaming

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament starts on Oct 30, offers daily prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds
Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store

News

Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store
Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments: Report

News

Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments: Report
Google bans more than 150 apps from Play store: Uninstall these risky apps immediately

Apps

Google bans more than 150 apps from Play store: Uninstall these risky apps immediately

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers