Xiaomi today hosted a special event in India where the company launched the Redmi SmartBand Pro sport watch and a 43-inch Redmi smart TV. However, the highlight of the show were two smartphones – the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11s. The Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11s succeed the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10s that were launched in India in March last year. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series, Smart Band Pro, Smart TV to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live, what to expect

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 11s comes in three variants. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space is priced at Rs 16,499. It will be available for Rs 15,499 after getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. On the other hand, the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 17,499. It will be available for Rs 16,499 after getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. And the top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs 18,499. It will be available for Rs 17,499 after getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: Here’s everything we know so far

The Redmi Note 11 is available in three variants. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 13,499. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space variant, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 14,499. And the top variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available for Rs 15,999. These variants will be available for Rs 12,499, Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,999 respectively after getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

As far as the availability is concerned, the Redmi Note 11 will go on sale in India starting February 11, while the Redmi Note 11s will go on sale in India starting February 21. Both these smartphones will be available in India via mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon India and retail stores across the country.

Redmi Note 11 specs

The Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.43-inch GOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It features Gorilla Glass 3 protection and it comes with IP53 dust and water resistant coating. The Redmi Note 10 successor is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11 features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11 will be available in India in Space Black, Horizon Blue and Starburst White colour variants.

Coming to the battery, the phone features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro Fast Charging technology. In addition to this, the Redmi Note 11 features dual speakers, a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11, and USB Type-C for charging.

Redmi Note 11s specs

Coming to the Redmi Note 11s, the phone sports a 6.43-inch OLED with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13.

On the camera front, the phone has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108 MP primary lens with Samsung’s HM2 image sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

For battery, the Redmi Note 11s has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro Fast Charging technology. Additionally features include Gorilla Glass protection, IP53 dust and waterproof rating and a 3.5mm jack for connectivity.

The Redmi Note 11s will be available in Space Black, Horizon Blue and Polar White colour variants.