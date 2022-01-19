Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features

Chinese tech company Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China in October. Under this series, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro + were launched with a powerful processor and battery. The tech giant announced on Tuesday that it would be unveiling the Redmi Note 11 series in the global market. The Redmi Note 11 lineup will be slightly different from the models launched in China last year. Also Read - Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

Xiaomi revealed through its Twitter handle that it will launch this smartphone series globally on January 26. It will be an online event held at midnight Indian time. Along with Mi.com, this launch event can be seen live on all social media platforms of Xiaomi and the YouTube channel. After January 26, these Redmi phones will be available for sale in different markets. Also Read - Moto G71 5G to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart: Check pricing, sale offers,

Price

To recall, Redmi Note 11 5G priced in China at CNY 1,199 (approx. Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB, CNY 1,299 (approx Rs. 16,400) for 6GB + 128GB, CNY 1,499 (approx Rs. 18,700) for 8GB + 128GB, and CNY 1,699 (approx Rs. 21,100) for 8GB + 256GB.

However, Redmi Note 11 Pro was launched at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB, CNY 1,899 (approx Rs. 22,300) for 8GB + 128GB, and CNY 2,099 (approx Rs. 24,500) for 8GB + 256GB.

The top-of-line Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus debuted at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs. 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB, CNY 2,099 (approx Rs. 24,500) for 8GB RAM + 128GB, and CNY 2,299 (approx Rs. 26,900) for 8GB + 256GB.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 6.6-inch Full HD Plus displays with a 90Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera setup, a 50MP primary lens, and an 8MP secondary sensor. There is a 16MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, equipped with 33W fast charging. Features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth have been provided for connectivity.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphones are equipped with a 6.67-inch display, 108MP quad rear camera setup, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack, and dual symmetrical JBL tuned stereo speakers.

In terms of battery, both variants have different mAh batteries. The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging. Whereas Note 11 Pro Plus has a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.